Harry & Olivia Reportedly Broke Up, So Do With That What You Will

It sounds like the most dramatic relationship of the 2020s may have come to an end. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly broke up after two years of dating, People reported on Nov. 18. Well, more specifically, People’s source reported the couple is just “taking a break,” but after all the drama they’ve been through, it’s unclear if the break will end up being permanent or not. If Friends fans learned anything from Ross and Rachel, the relationship seems to be as good as done. As Ross would say, “That, to me, is a breakup.” Elite Daily reached out to Styles and Wilde’s reps for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The pair had been romantically linked since January 2021 when they were spotted holding hands at a friend’s wedding. Throughout their relationship, Styles and Wilde have been exceptionally private, even going so far as to walk the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling separately. Nevertheless, they haven’t been able to avoid the public spotlight around the Don’t Worry Darling drama. Sources told People, “The public pressure on them has been difficult. They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.” Could the pressure have been too much?

Supposedly, different schedules caused them to drift apart. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source told People, "It's a very amicable decision.” Despite the split, the duo have always been supportive of each other. Wilde was frequently spotted at Styles’ shows and was photographed wearing a Love on Tour t-shirt. The former lovebirds also worked through the distance by spending quality time together in the U.K.

Styles has a packed schedule between filming and having been on tour since September 2021. The Harry’s House singer has recently released new concert dates for 2023. Between the pair, “they’re still very close friends,” according to a People’s source. “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart." Perhaps it’s the right person at the wrong time.

But darlings, it might not be over yet. Ross and Rachel stans know, the sitcom couple got back together after “taking a break.” So, who knows. Styles and Wilde could be each other’s lobsters after all.