Harry Styles Added So Many New Love On Tour Dates

It seems like Harry Styles’ Love On Tour may just live on forever. On Aug. 26, the “Late Night Talking” star announced 19 new dates to the tour’s already extensive 2023 roster. These new additions largely take place in Europe with brief pop-ups in North and South America.

It’s another impressive slate of shows for Styles, who has barely stopped touring since kicking off the concert series in September 2021. Currently, Styles is rockin’ his signature feather boa while dodging thrown chicken nuggets (Yes, you read that right) at New York’s Madison Square Garden for his 15-night residency through Sept. 21 before heading to Austin; Chicago; and Inglewood, California for additional extended stays. After this, well, he’ll continue touring. Talk about being booked and busy.

The newly announced dates include stops in cities across the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, and Spain. The performer also extended his time in already scheduled locations like Austin, Chicago, and São Paulo. Finally, Harry set a venue upgrade for his Peru show on Nov. 29. It will now take place at Estadio Nacional, which holds up to 43,000 seats.

Finally, the “Cinema” singer also said dates for shows in Asia will be announced soon. If you haven’t already, brush up on your Harry’s House knowledge and read on for more details about Styles’ Love On Tour new dates because there’s a lot to come in the next year.

Who are the opening acts on Styles’ Love On Tour?

Madi Diaz opened for his two Toronto shows in August 2022, while English singer Blood Orange has served as the opening act for his New York residency since Aug. 20. In September, jazz-powered trio Gabriels will open for the singer’s following shows in Austin. For his October stint in Chicago, R&B crooner Jessie Ware will be his supporting act, while singer Ben Harper will round out as an opener for his stops in Los Angeles through November.

Singer-songwriter Koffee will tour with Harry in South America in November and December.

Once Harry heads to Europe in February of next year, British indie rock duo Wet Leg will support Styles on all the European dates. Rock band, Inhaler, will then join Styles and Wet Leg on the June 10 show in Slane, Ireland.

What’s left of the 2022 leg of Styles’ Love On Tour?

The remaining 2022 dates are below:

Sept. 1 - Sept. 21 in New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 25 - Oct. 2 in Austin, TX at Moody Center

Oct. 6 - Oct. 14 in Chicago, IL at United Center

Oct. 23 - Nov. 15 in Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

Nov. 20 in Guadalajara, Mexico at Arena VFG

Nov. 22 in Monterrey, Mexico at Arena Monterrey

Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 in Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Sol

Nov. 27 in Bogotá, Colombia at Salitre Mágico

Nov. 29 in Lima, Peru at Jockey Club

Dec. 1 in Santiago, Chile at Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida

Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 in Buenos Aires, Argentina at Estadio River Plate

Dec. 6 in São Paulo, Brazil at Allianz Parque

Dec. 8 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at Area Externa da Jeunesse Arena

Dec. 10 in Curitiba, Brazil at Pedreira Paulo Leminski

Which cities will Styles visit on his 2023 Love On Tour series?

Styles will begin the 2023 tour on the following dates:

Feb. 20 in Perth, Australia at HBF Park

Feb. 24 & Feb. 25 in Melbourne, Australia at Marvel Stadium

Feb. 28 in Gold Coast, Australia at Metricon Stadium

Mar. 3 & Mar. 4 in Sydney, Australia at Accor Stadium

Mar 7. in Auckland, New Zealand at Eden Park, Mt Smart Stadium

Then, he’ll fly to Europe for the remaining summer performances:

May 13 in Horsens, Denmark at CASA Arena

May 17 in Munich, Germany at Olympiastadion

May 22 in Coventry, UK at Coventry Building Society Arena

May 26 in Edinburgh, UK at BT Murrayfield Stadium

Jun. 1 in Paris, France at Stade De France

Jun. 5 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff Arena

Jun. 10 in Slane, Ireland at Slane Castle

Jun. 13 & 14 in London, UK at Wembley Stadium

Jun. 20 in Cardiff, UK at Principality Stadium

Jun. 24 in Werchter, Belgium at Festivalpark

Jun. 27 in Dusseldorf, Germany at MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA

Jul 2 in Warsaw, Poland at PGE Narodowy

Jul 5 in Frankfurt, Germany at Deutsche Bank Park

Jul 8 in Austria, Vienna at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Jul 12 in Barcelona, Spain at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company

Jul 14 in Madrid, Spain at Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool

Jul 18 in Lisbon, Portugal at Passeio Maritimo Alges

Jul 22 in Reggio Emilia, Italy at RCF Arena

What is Styles’ Love On Tour setlist?

With Styles’ Love On Tour incorporating both the singer’s 2021 album, Fine Line, and his recent Harry’s House record, there are so many songs to choose from. So far, a lengthy setlist was uploaded to Styles’ Aug. 28 New York residency date via Setlist.fm; however, this song catalog is unconfirmed.

Check out the unofficial list below:

Daydreaming Golden Adore You Daylight Keep Driving Matilda Little Freak Satellite Happy Birthday to You (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) Cinema Treat People With Kindness What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song) Late Night Talking Music for a Sushi Restaurant Watermelon Sugar Love of My Life

Encore:

Sign of the Times As It Was Kiwi

When do tickets for Styles’ Love On Tour go on sale?

The tickets for his shows can be found on Harry’s website.

What is the Love On Tour merch?

If technicolored boas aren’t yet part of your concert wardrobe, then copping merch specifically designed for this tour ahead of time is a must. On Styles’ official merch website, fans can purchase everything from Love On Tour hoodies for $69.99 to minimalistic Harry’s House tees at $40.

Stay tuned for more info about Styles’ ever-expanding tour, because there’s no telling if the singer will add an additional date or two.