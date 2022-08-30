Please Don’t Throw Chicken Nuggets At Harry Styles

You won’t believe what happened during Harry Styles’ residency at Madison Square Garden. While performing at the iconic New York City venue on Saturday, Aug. 27, the “Late Night Talking” singer was hit with — wait for it — chicken nuggets. A fan appeared to throw them on stage to catch Styles’ attention, and well, it worked because he picked them up and briefly stopped his show to address the hilarious incident.

“Very interesting, very interesting approach,” Styles said while holding the snack in the air with a smile on his face, clearly unbothered by the whole thing. “Who threw the chicken nugget?” After another nugget was thrown on stage, the crowd began chanting, “Eat it! Eat it!” but Styles refused. “I don’t eat chicken, sorry!” he said. “I don’t eat meat.”

The star threw the first chicken nugget into the crowd before crouching down to get the other one. “This is cold and I’m assuming very old,” he said after picking it up.

Despite Styles offering very valid reasons for refusing to eat the fried food, fans continued their “Eat it!” chant, which caused him to laugh in amusement.

“Would you like it back?” he asked the fan behind the chicken nugget incident. The concertgoer agreed, seemingly hoping to take a unique concert memento back home. “Alright, here you go. Don’t eat it,” Styles said while throwing the second nugget into the crowd. “Now it’s on the floor. Don’t go looking for it. We’ll get you another nugget, okay? Fear not, fear not.”

Styles began his New York City concerts on Saturday, Aug. 20, as part of the North American leg of his Love On Tour. Although his residency is not even halfway over, his shows have already made headlines due to Styles calling a fan’s ex-boyfriend on stage and him getting the entire audience to sing “Happy Birthday” to his long-time friend James Corden.

The star will finish his shows at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Sept. 21, before he heads off to Austin, Texas, for another residency. Styles also has a number of shows scheduled later this fall in Chicago, Illinois, and Inglewood, California. After touring North America, he’ll perform in Latin America, Oceania, and Europe.

For those of you who are going to see Styles in concert and are thinking about throwing something on stage, I suggest sticking to roses and not chicken nuggets.