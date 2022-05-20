Fans Are Convinced Harry's "Late Night Talking" Is All About Olivia Wilde

A new Harry Styles era is finally here. On Friday, May 20, the “As It Was” singer dropped his highly-anticipated third studio album, Harry’s House. Of course, fans can’t help but theorize who each song could possibly be about. One of the biggest theories surrounding the album is that track No. 2, “Late Night Talking,” could be about Styles’ current girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. So, is it true? Let’s talk about it.

The theories first began on April 15 when Styles debuted “Late Night Talking” at his Coachella set, which Wilde reportedly attended. In the first verse, fans honed in on the lyrics, “And nothing really goes to plan/ You stub your toe or break your camera/ I'd do everything I can to help you through.” They instantly thought the “camera” line was a reference to Wilde, who directed Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Styles and Florence Pugh.

That wasn’t the only line that seemed to hint at Styles and Wilde’s whirlwind relationship. During the second verse, the star sings, “I've never been a fan of change/ But I'd follow you to any place/ If it's Hollywood or Bishopsgate, I'm coming, too.” According to Us Weekly, Don’t Worry Darling was filmed in Los Angeles, and while working on the film, Styles reportedly lived at the Hollywood Hills home of his manager, Jeff Azoff. Since Bishopgate is in London, where Styles reportedly owns a home, some think the lyric could be a nod to the couple’s travels together. According to E!, the two traveled from Los Angeles to London in February 2021.

After fans heard the rest of Harry’s House on May 20, they became even more convinced the album, and “Late Night Talking” in particular, is about Wilde.

Don’t Worry Darling will hit theaters on Friday, Sept. 23. While appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, May 18 to discuss his new album, Styles opened up about working with Wilde on the film. “I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” he said, according to Page Six. “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.”

Listen to Styles’ Harry’s House album below.