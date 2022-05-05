Uh, Harry Styles Just Announced New North American Tour Dates

Harry Styles remains booked, busy, and back in North America. On May 5, Styles revealed five North American locations for his ongoing Love On Tour concert series. Even more impressive, in each city he will stay for at least two nights and be accompanied by a seriously cool artist.

Styles’ concert announcement comes as a surprise since the performer already has a packed year. He has a new movie, Don’t Worry Darling, debuting on Sept. 23. There’s also his new album, Harry’s House, which drops May 20. Plus, the entertainer just finished two acclaimed headlining shows at Coachella, in addition to a May Better Homes & Gardens cover story that nearly broke stan Twitter. However, all this can’t stop Styles from continuously taking the stage to the adoration of his many fans.

In fact, the new Love On Tour dates aren’t the only concerts he announced this week. Styles will be hosting One Night Only performances of Harry’s House in New York on May 20 and in London on May 24.

But enough about One Night Only and back to the new Love On Tour dates. Styles will be stopping in Toronto, New York, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Even better, he’s making a house (excuse the pun) in each city. Below are the official dates:

Aug. 15 & 16: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto with Madi Diaz

Aug. 28 through Sept. 21: Madison Square Garden in New York with Blood Orange

Sept. 25 through Oct. 2: Moody Center in Austin with Gabriels

Oct. 6 through Oct. 14: United Center in Chicago with Jessie Ware

Oct. 31 through Nov. 15: Kia Forum in Los Angeles with Ben Harper

You read that right. Styles will be spending 10 nights in both New York and Los Angeles. Sometimes, living on the coast really does pay off.