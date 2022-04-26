Harry Styles Just Teased The Real Meaning Of Harry’s House

The pandemic has influenced so many artists’ music over the past two years, and Harry Styles is no exception. On Tuesday, April 26, the “As It Was” singer revealed his upcoming album Harry’s House was inspired by his days in isolation during the 2020 lockdown.

In a recent interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Styles admitted that at the start of the lockdown, he felt pressured to keep busy after years of constantly creating music and performing. He said his experience as a member of One Direction had a lot to do with it because the band was “all about how do you keep it going and how do you get it to grow.”

Styles revealed he was “terrified” of One Direction ending because he “didn't necessarily know who I was if I didn't do music.” Of course, the group began their indefinite hiatus in January 2016, and then Styles went on to make his solo debut with his single “Sign of the Times” in April 2017. He then dropped his self-titled debut solo album that May.

After dropping his second studio album, Fine Line, in December 2019, the star was supposed to embark on his Love On Tour in April 2020, but due to the pandemic, his shows were postponed, and Styles was forced to quarantine in L.A with a group of friends. After initially feeling like he had to keep creating during the lockdown, Styles learned to take things easy and began focusing more on his personal life rather than music. He started opening up more with those around him, and that’s when he realized, “That home feeling isn't something that you get from a house; it's more of an internal thing.”

When he eventually returned to the recording studio months later, Styles said he let his experience during the lockdown fuel his songwriting process. "I think everyone went through a big moment of self-reflection, a lot of navel-gazing, and I don't know if there's anything more navel-gazing than making an album. It's so self-absorbed," Styles explained.

The result was his third studio album, Harry’s House. While the project is filled with homey references, like "sitting in the garden" and "maple syrup, coffee, pancakes for two,” Styles said his album also talks about home "in terms of a headspace or mental well-being.”

Styles teased Harry’s House will be his most experimental project yet. He said that he “played it safe” with his debut album because he wanted to show a more serious side of himself as a musician after his One Direction days. While he called Fine Line “freer,” he said he created Harry’s House with the intention of just enjoying himself.

"Finally, it doesn't feel like my life is over if this album isn't a commercial success," Styles said of his latest record. "I just want to make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day.”

Harry’s House definitely sounds like a special project. I can’t wait to finally hear it on May 20!