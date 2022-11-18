What does Harry Styles smell like? Well, that’s an easy question to answer. Apparently, the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” singer wears Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum. If you have dreams of smelling like Styles, though, it’s going to cost you, because a 1 oz. bottle of Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille is priced at $175. Luckily, Harries have found a perfect dupe in the form of a candle. While they’ve been consistently sold out, the candles that smell like Harry Styles are back at Target.

Known as the “Harry Styles Candle,” the Cashmere Vanilla candle from Threshold smells almost exactly like Tobacco Vanille. Some TikTokers have even put the two to a smell test. TikToker @liamhearted revealed that the Tom Ford version has more of a tobacco scent, and the candle has stronger vanilla notes. However, they both smell very similar and amazing. So, if you love Styles and candles, you’ll want to run to Target ASAP to pick up a Cashmere Vanilla candle. Since the restock is happening at the most wonderful time of the year, you might even want to pick up some Harry Styles candles to give all your besties this holiday season.

How To Get The Harry Styles Candle At Target

TikToker @elainarene found the Harry Styles candle at Target back in October, and it seems to still be available. However, in 2020, it didn’t take long for Target to sell out of the Cashmere Vanilla candles after Styles’ fans found out it’s supposed to smell like him. With TikTokers like @elainarene and @merelymeredith sharing that the candle is back in stock, it won’t take long for it to sell out again. This is a sign that Harries should run to Target now or shop online.

Thankfully, the Cashmere Vanilla candle comes in a variety of sizes online, so you can get the right candle for your needs. The smallest 4 oz. size is just $5 and makes great stocking stuffers. Most people will find the 10 oz. candle the perfect size, and it’s a better deal than the small candle at $10. However, if you want your home to smell like Harry Styles for longer and have the best deal of the three, Target has a 19 oz. Cashmere Vanilla candle for $15.

Other Harry Styles Candle Dupes

If your Target store is sold out of the Harry Styles candle, no need to worry. There are plenty of other Harry Styles candle dupes out there. TikToker @cherrriestyles found a Walmart version — Warm Rustic Woods candle ($10). For a bit more of a splurge, Cool Girl Candles has a This Smells Like Harry Styles Candle ($18) that is meant to smell like his cologne. It has notes of smoky tobacco and creamy vanilla with cocoa as well. The shop even has room spray ($18), shower gel ($18), perfume oil ($18), and wax melt ($6) in the same scent if you want more than just as candle. It’s part of their Icon Collection that includes other celebrities like Taylor Swift, Chris Evans, and Pete Davidson.

While it’s not available right now, TikToker @alainamarie111 says the Palo Santo candle from Bath & Body Works is a stronger dupe. They do have a Smoked Vanilla Whiskey candle ($14) in their holiday collection right now that can be reminiscent of tobacco and vanilla if you’d like to take advantage of Bath & Body Works’ early Black Friday sales to get a Harry Styles candle dupe for a budget-friendly price. No matter which candle you get, just imagine how perfect it’ll be with a house that smells like Harry as you’re listening to Harry’s House.