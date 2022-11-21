Gift-giving season is upon us, and, once again, you’re tasked with finding something special for your pickiest loved one (hi, Mom!), someone you don’t know very well (why does this happen every time you agree to participate in Secret Santa?), or someone you’re hoping to impress (is there a support group for people in situationships over the holidays?). It kind of makes you want to book a last-minute trip, sip piña coladas on the beach, and just skip this whole thing, huh?

Before you pack your bags, turn off your phone, and flee town, Elite Daily has put together a holiday gift guide of trending products to make buying presents an actual breeze this year. These are all the “I got it on Instagram” and “TikTok made me buy it” items that Elite Daily editors and writers agree were well worth the pause in their daily scroll. From fashion and beauty must-haves that’ll fit any aesthetic to the travel capsules and adjustable buttons that’ll make life easier, you’ll find 16 editor-approved gifts that are worth the hype they get online. Your giftee will be so happy you didn’t bail.

The Kitchen All-Stars

I love this mini air fryer because it can whip up a meal in just a few minutes and is the perfect size for cooking for one or two people. The fryer basket is really easy to clean and this trusty gadget essentially replaces an oven or even a toaster. I recommend this product for college students in dorms or in small apartments who often eat frozen meals or like to experiment at home. It’s also a pretty affordable price, lightweight, and comes in cute colors. —Olivia Cigliano, experiences writer

Anything that’s a combination of practicality and aesthetic is a win in my book. These jars put all your spices on display so you never have to rummage through your cabinets again. And bonus: They make you look like you have your life together! —Lexi Williams, TV and movies editor

This is the perfect solution for small kitchens with very little counter space, and there are no tools involved. You simply peel off the adhesive backing and stick the holder under your counter. With four colors to choose from, you’ll be able to perfectly match it to your aesthetic. —Collette Reitz, news editor

Anyone who’s obsessed with tea needs this super-convenient, space-efficient water boiler. It heats up so much water at once, which will be ready for hot drinks, cooking, or whatever else whenever you need it. It’s definitely a game-changer in any kitchen. —Dylan Kickham, entertainment writer

The Clothes & Accessories

After spending countless hours on TikTok learning how to secure my hair in a claw clip (there are more ways to do it than you’d think), I bought these large clips hoping they’d hold all my long, thick hair — and they delivered! They’re sturdy, easy to use, and they go with everything. —Sarah Ellis, dating editor

As anyone who watches Emma Chamberlain’s new YouTube travel videos knows, the gal loves herself a small black shoulder bag. So do I, and so does just about every influencer in your city of choice. Finding a quality shoulder bag that’s still cheap is no easy feat, so I took a gamble on this crossbody bag by Polish handbag designer FoksForm on Etsy. It (*yay*) can be adjusted into a shoulder bag. I stumbled across it after realizing Madewell bags just weren’t made for my budget. It’s sleek, simple, and worth the purchase. —Joseph Longo, associate celebrity editor

When you work from anywhere, the temperature constantly changes, which is why I live for layers. Sweaters, especially the kind with a hoodie and thumbholes, are a must have. Her Universe has plenty of nerd-centric clothing, but when I saw their Scarlet Witch cardigan on IG, I knew I had to have it. Best part is the company does inclusive sizing, so there’s a size to fit every body. —Ani Bundel, entertainment writer

The Beauty Must-Haves

One of TikTok’s most popular — and definitely most honest — beauty influencers, Mikayla Nogueira, got me hooked on this lip gloss thanks to her glowing review. It’s pigmented, incredibly hydrating, and comes in a gorgeous range of colors. —Amber Rambharose, beauty editor

Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter has been my go-to for instantly transforming my skin and giving it that “slept eight hours” glow even when I’m tired, dehydrated, hungover, or forgot to take my makeup off the night before. However, it’s also pretty expensive, and I was elated when I discovered E.L.F.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter as a viral dupe on TikTok. I always get so many compliments on my skin when I use it, and it looks incredible either under or layered on top of your foundation for a lit-from-within highlight. —Lara Walsh, associate experiences editor

Bible: I’m an unapologetic Kim K fan, so I’ll try anything she recommends — save for eating poop. Recently, my partner added her SKNN cleanser to our shared bathroom counter and I’ve fallen in love. Though I’ve strictly used Philosophy’s one-step facial cleanser for years, Kim’s rich, hydrating formula does just as good of a job of removing unwanted oils daily. Plus, the packaging looks super chic on a shelf. If sustainability is important to you, the cleanser comes in a refillable, recyclable bottle. —Jonathan Borge, senior entertainment editor

The Life Hacks

I’m constantly served travel products that I quickly bypass on social media, but Instagram finally got me this time. They’re magnetic, leakproof travel capsules that take up so much less space than the usual plastic containers. Plus they’re customizable, so your liquids will actually look — dare I say it? — cute. —Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor, experiences and style

I love a fancy bath, but I unfortunately have “responsibilities” and whatever, so I usually have to settle for a shower. These shower aromatherapy tablets give me a surprisingly luxurious spa vibe, even when I’m speeding through my morning routine — you drop on the floor of the tub and let the scents steam up. The lavender scent is a particular fave! —Lilli Petersen, senior news editor

My jeans never seem to fit right — so much so that I used to avoid wearing them for as long as I could (read: My legs freeze in skirts until December). But then I saw a tutorial on TikTok for these no-sew adjustable buttons and I knew I had to try them. They’re so easy to use and will make your pants fit better without permanently altering them. Plus, it’s pretty fun to try out different fits, whether you want your pants looser or tighter. I’m proud to say I wore jeans in September this year and I’m still going strong. —Michelle Toglia, executive editor

With the holidays here, I have so many peppermint and Christmas tree candles to light, and this rechargeable lighter is always there for me. It gets used almost every single day in my apartment and holds a charge for a long time. When it does run out, I just plug it in and it’s ready to go in no time. —Rachel Chapman, experiences writer

I live for a good at-home manicure, but waiting for them to dry is always the worst part. At first I was intimidated by the prospect of doing my own gel mani, but after watching endless TikTok videos, I finally took the plunge and ordered this kit. It has literally everything you need for a flawless and long-lasting gel mani, and I am so impressed by how easy everything is to use. Plus, this entire kit costs about as much as one salon manicure, and I like that they have different color options for you to choose from. —Hayley Schueneman, newsletter editor

There’s a reason Hailey Bieber’s Rhode peptide lip treatment is always sold out — it’s just that. good. If you’re anything like me, meaning you usually opt for natural, glowy makeup rather than bolder, more colorful ~lewks~, this product is a godsend — that is, if you’re able to score it before it sells out... again. —Celina Khorma, social strategist