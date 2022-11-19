It’s not every day you can book your dream vacation at a seriously discounted price, but Expedia is about to change that. With savings that are over 30% off regular prices on trips to Cancun, Miami, London, and more, Expedia’s Black Friday 2022 deals on flights and hotels are pretty much the perfect excuse to book a besties trip ASAP. Whether you’re a beach devotee, a city girl, or even a Disney adult, these travel options will give you something to look forward to in 2023.

Black Friday is the best time of year to treat yourself to all the aspirational items on your wishlist, like, say, a two-night stay at The Standard in London. And with Expedia’s lineup of Black Friday deals and packages, you can finally start scratching destinations off your wishlist for a fraction of the price. Through Nov. 28, Expedia is offering Expedia Rewards members over 30% off on hotel reservations, as well as unique flight and hotel travel packages to Aruba, Dominican Republic, Barbados, and so much more. But the perks don’t end there, because you can also earn double points to your Rewards account when you book on the mobile app which can be redeemed for even more savings on your next trip. You had me at London, TBH.

With so many exciting adventures to choose from, it can be tough narrowing down your options. Here’s what you need to know about Expedia’s Black Friday deals and perks, so you can finally treat yourself to the trip of your dreams.

Hotel Deals

Are you looking to live it up in Miami? Or maybe you’re in the mood for an international getaway to Paris? Whatever your vacation vision board looks like, Expedia has you covered. If you’re not already an Expedia Rewards member, you can still sign up for free and snag Member Price discounts on some of the highest rated hotels in the country and beyond. Save 45% on your two-night stay at the Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda in Punta Cana, or score a whopping 71% off on a two-night stay at the Hive Cancun in Cancun for $73 per night. Hit the Vegas Strip with money to spare when you book a room for $47 per night at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino.

The only catch is, the member discounts are only available for trips you take before June 30, 2023 on hotels listed on Expedia’s Black Friday webpage. It’s kind of a bummer if your top dream destination didn’t make the cut, but with options like an $89 per night two-night stay at the Caribe Royale Orlando, it’s hard to be upset for long. Remember, prices may vary in line with when and how long you stay at your destination, so don’t be afraid to search for your best deal.

Flight & Hotel Deals

If you want to snag your flight and hotel all in the same place, Expedia has over 20 Black Friday packages up for grabs to make booking your travel so much simpler. You can score a three-night stay in Las Vegas with a round-trip flight for $484 total per person at The Cosmopolitan. Want more of a pool and hot tub vibe in the desert? Pick a getaway in Arizona at the ADERO Scottsdale for $579 total per person for three nights and a round-trip flight. Of course, pricing will vary based on where you’re flying from and when you fly, but you can play around with dates to find a price that’s right for you. IDK about you, but three nights in Miami (and round-trip airfare) for $475 sounds like the perfect present to gift yourself.

Whether you choose to book a hotel on its own or go all out on a travel package, just know your vacay must be booked before 11:59 p.m. in the local property’s timezone on Nov. 28 to secure your savings.

Earn Double The Expedia Points

As an Expedia Rewards member, you’ll earn two points for every $1 spent when you book on the app, so whip out your phone and make your Black Friday hotel and flight deals worth even more. You’ll also earn access to Member Prices, so you can book trips at Black Friday rates year-round and convert your points into dollars to save on your next eligible trip.

Whether you want to get your toes in some sand or jet to Vegas to see your favorite band, Expedia is about to make your 2023 travel goals a reality.