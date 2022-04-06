This “Spicy Shack” Airbnb In Miami Is A ‘Gram-Worthy Stay For Just $10 A Night

As the temperature outside starts warming up, it’s time to start thinking about a getaway that’ll turn up the heat. If you’ve got Miami on your spring travel bucket list, you’ll want to check out a new Airbnb vacation stay from Moe’s Southwest Grill that’s pretty much as ‘Gram-worthy as it gets. To celebrate the launch of its new spicy chicken, Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving fans a chance to book a stay in a $10 “Spicy Shack” in one of Miami’s trendiest neighborhoods — and your booking comes with a $500 per person voucher that you can put towards any travel expenses.

The Spicy Shack, located in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Miami, was not only made for spicy food lovers, but for the ‘Gram as well. The Miami Airbnb has wall-to-wall spicy food decor, including a round bed with a tortilla comforter that you’ll want to wrap yourself up in right away. The Spicy Shack also has a gorgeous private patio in the back that is lit with adorable pepper-shaped lights. Just imagine yourself soaking in that Miami heat as you’re relaxing in the Spicy Shack. Moe’s Southwest Grill Spicy Shack is actually the perfect destination for you and your partner to have a weekend getaway. It’ll spice up your relationship — literally.

Let’s not forget the Spicy Shack is available to book for just $10 a night. However, whoever happens to snag one of the exclusive reservations for the Spicy Shack will also receive a $500 voucher per person to use on all your travel expenses, so it really is like an all-inclusive spicy vacay. You just need to be one of the first people to book the Spicy Shack once it’s available.

Andrew Werner

Mark your calendar for April 12 at 12 p.m. ET, because that’s when reservations will open for the Spicy Shack. The Spicy Shack will also only be available for four weekends in May, so you’ll need to book a full weekend stay during one of the following dates:

Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 8

Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15

Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22

Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29

Reservations will be on a first-come, first-served basis, so you’ll want to be ready to hit refresh as soon as it’s time. Only one person per household can book a reservation, and you must reside in the U.S. and be 18 years and older to enter. If you are able to snag one of the exclusive stays for two at the Spicy Shack, you’ll also get a Moe's Taco Meal Kit to enjoy. The kit comes with the new Spicy Chicken, which is only available until May 29. In queso you were wondering, Moe's Famous Queso will be in the taco kit as well.

Along with lounging on the tortilla bed and snacking on some Spicy Chicken, you and your partner can also use this vacay as a chance to check off some items on your travel bucket list. For instance, you can spend the day at the beach and snap some sunny selfies with Miami’s colorful lifeguard towers in the back. If you’re a “but first, coffee” kind of person, you’ll also want to grab some Cuban coffee while near South Beach. Before booking your trip to Florida, keep in mind you’ll want to check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidelines and adhere to any local rules while you’re there.

Andrew Werner

Of course, you can also just spend your entire weekend away in the Spicy Shack. You’ll have plenty of Insta-worthy moments to capture between the neon “Feelin’ Spicy” sign and red pepper wallpaper decor.

However, if you aren’t able to book the Spicy Shack, no need to worry. You can still add a little spice to your life. Moe’s Southwest Grill is also offering a BOGO deal for their Spicy Chicken from now until April 30. All you need to do is use the code SPICYBOGO on the Moe’s app to receive a free entree with the purchase of another entree. It’s time to, as the Spice Girls once said, “Spice up your life.”

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.