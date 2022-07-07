Kim Kardashian Went For Seconds With A New Quote About Eating Poop

Kim Kardashian has kept up with her previous quotes about consuming poop. In June, the reality star spoke to The New York Times about her nine-product skincare line, SKKN by Kim, which launched on June 21. While discussing her beauty regimen, the SKIMS founder said she would “eat poop everyday” if it would help maintain a youthful appearance. Turns out her quote was a joke. Well, only somewhat.

In a recent interview with Allure, Kim double downed on her poop eating stance.

“I was kind of joking,” she said. “But now that I think about it, I would probably eat sh*t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger.’”

Allure writer Danielle Pergament then emphasized the quantity of poop in question, noting she didn’t think Kim’s body would accept such an amount. In response, Kim said, “Maybe just a bite. I don’t think I can do a whole bowl.”

In addition to speaking with Allure, Kim also graced the magazine’s August cover where she sat on top of a box, donning a flesh-toned bodysuit from her SKIMS brand and floor-length, Rapunzel-inspired blonde braids.

In the interview, the reality star also denied having facial fillers. Just “a little bit of Botox,” she said. She also briefly spoke about coming to terms with aging. Though she might indulge in a laser treatment or two, she told Allure that she’s now prioritizing health over beauty.

“I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before,” Kim said.

Though she called her hands “wrinkly and gross,” she said she’s at peace with them because she’s changed diapers and “snuggled” her children with the same hands. “[Getting older] doesn’t mean that I won’t strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else,’” she said.

Suffice it to say, Kim was not afraid of getting real and staying honest with Allure, even if that meant reinforcing her feeling about poop all over again.