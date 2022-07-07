For more than a decade, Kim Kardashian has been a constant figure in pop culture conversations. Those conversations, almost invariably, revolve around how she looks, so it makes sense that the reality TV star and business mogul cares about her appearance. While it’s not surprising that Kardashian is focused on her looks, it is slightly surprising to learn there are things she flat-out *hates* about her body. In a recent interview with Allure, Kardashian revealed that, despite being upheld by many as the pinnacle of beauty, she still thinks parts of her body are “wrinkly and gross.”

As part of Allure’s August cover story, Kardashian sat down for a lengthy interview, addressing everything from that infamous poop quote (she’d eat a spoonful, not a bowl) to the work she’s had done on her face (“a little bit of Botox,” and no fillers), and the one part of her body she can’t stand. Spoiler alert: It’s not the part she uses SKKN BY KIM on.

“I hate my hands — they’re wrinkly and gross,” Kardashian told Allure. “But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m okay with them.” It’s refreshing to hear a celebrity — especially one who’s willing to commit to (and market to the masses) a nine-step skin care routine and drop 16 pounds to fit into an iconic gown — talk so candidly about not liking a part of her body. It’s even more refreshing to learn that Kardashian accepts her hands, wrinkled as they may be, because of all the memories they hold.

Throughout the interview, Kardashian dove deep into her relationship with her body and her body’s relationship with the world. Despite the fact that Kardashian doesn’t partake in invasive cosmetic procedures, she does put work into her appearance. There’s the elaborate and aforementioned skin care routine that doesn’t just include cleansers and serums, but also things like laser treatments. Kardashian is so busy running an empire that she often reserves these more involved processes until after the kids go to bed. It is literally a full-time job to look the way she looks.

The full interview is well worth the read and offers some glimpses into not only who Kardashian is behind the long lashes and glowing skin, but who she could become. While the star and mogul might hypothetically eat poop to stay young forever, the truth of the matter is that nobody does. In her own words, “It would be amazing to retire being Kim K and just be a lawyer. But if it all went away, I would be just as happy.” For Kardashian, it would seem, the future extends beyond physical perfection. It may even include some gross wrinkles and a bit of self-acceptance.