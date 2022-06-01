Elite Daily Newsletter: May 31, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on May 31, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Have The Best June

Hooray, summer is here! There are a lot of cosmic shifts happening in June (like the end of Mercury retrograde, finally) but instead of being thrown for a loop, these four signs are actually going to benefit from all that change. Is it too much of a spoiler if I say that one of you will be super productive, and therefore incredibly at peace? READ MORE

Brooklyn Beckham Made Sure He Will Never Forget His Wedding Vows

Some people frame a copy of their wedding invitations to commemorate their special day, but what if you misplace that? That’s (probably) why Brooklyn Beckham decided to get a tattoo of his wedding vows directly on his right arm, so he will never forget the commitment he made to Nicola Peltz last month. READ MORE

The Glow Recipe Founders Have A Theory About Why Their Products Always Go Viral

If you haven’t heard of Glow Recipe, then get out from under that rock! I’m just kidding, this is a safe space. Elite Daily spoke with Christine Chang and Sarah Lee, founders of Glow Recipe, about their own skin care routines (both Chang and Lee use one of my very favorite products), and why they keep striking viral gold on TikTok. READ MORE

Meghan Markle Secretly Visited Uvalde To Help Out After The Tragedy

The Duchess quietly visited and donated two large crates containing food, beverages, and desserts for the blood donors and workers. “It's funny, we didn't even know it was her until after she left and now we're so sad. I mean, to be honest, we thought she was our neighbor,” said one volunteer. READ MORE

