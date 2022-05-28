Shanna Is Auctioning Off Her Ring From Travis Following Kravis' Wedding

You might’ve kept items from an ex, like old shirts, books, and the gifts they’ve given you. But what would you do if your ex-husband got remarried in one of the buzziest weddings of the year? Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler decided to auction off her engagement ring from him after his lavish Italian wedding to Kourtney Kardashian took place on May 22.

Kravis’ dreamy Portofino nuptials captured the world’s attention, especially after their Las Vegas nuptials and courthouse wedding shortly after were super low-key. But Moakler is also taking a big step forward: auctioning off the engagement ring Barker proposed to her with in 2003. The auction is set to end on May 31, and as of May 28, the top bbid is over $70,000.

She and Barker had an intense relationship, to say the least. The former Miss USA and Blink-182 drummer started dating in 2002, and were married from 2004 to 2008, but remained living together until sometime between 2014 to 2016. They co-parent two kids from their time together and a daughter from Moakler’s previous relationship — all of the children were part of the Italian wedding, with daughter Alabama even posting the first photos of the newlyweds.

Speaking of the wedding, Moakler told Us Weekly, “I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.” Despite the former couple being on good terms, Moakler explained her decision to finally part with the ring: “That chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It's truly an iconic ring!”

Paul Mounce - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Moakler isn’t the only one letting go of the past. Barker covered up his “ST” tattoo on his hand (initials for Shanna and Travis) with a skull tattoo while Kourtney watched. Moakler wrote on an Instagram post of her getting her “Travis” tattoo removed from her wrist, “my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on,” confirming the tattoo cover-up.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

All's well that ends well. The engagement ring is being auctioned off on online jewelry marketplace Worthy. Moakler told Us Weekly the four-carat, round cut solitaire ring from Cartier was “worth about $160K” and that she hopes “it sells for $120K.” If you’ve got the big bucks to drop, you might just be the new owner of a famous diamond ring.