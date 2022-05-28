June is here, which means 2022 is halfway over. If you’re wondering where time has gone, your guess is as good as mine. With the summer solstice right around the corner, we’re entering into one of the busiest, most adventurous times of the year. Extended vacations, long summer nights, and beach days fill up everyone’s calendar, but June 2022 will be the best month for four lucky zodiac signs. Spring may have come with some pretty big life changes, but things are definitely taking a turn for the better for this group.

Starting things off on June 3, Mercury will finally station direct, bringing an end to the reviewing and revising every sign has been prompted to do since May 10. This will finally allow the ideas or plans you’ve been sitting on the chance to be implemented, especially once Mercury re-enters the communicative and curious sign of Gemini on June 13.

By June 14, the final full moon of the spring will illuminate the sky in the expansive, adventurous sign of Sagittarius, inviting everyone to embrace newfound knowledge and wisdom. This is the first non-eclipsed full moon since March, so it will definitely bring a far more lighthearted energy to the sky, as it illuminates the place in every sign’s birth chart where there’s a need to embrace the bigger picture.

Things take a major shift on June 21, as the sun shifts into the cardinal water sign of Cancer, bringing up a collective desire to nurture and be nurtured, while also still seeking ways to prioritize your upmost emotional security and comfort. This day will also coincide with the summer solstice, inviting some pretty powerful changes into the birth charts of every sign as summer kicks off.

Here are the four zodiac signs who will be enjoying the June 2022 shifts the most:

bojanstory/E+/Getty Images

Gemini: You’re Gaining Clarity When It Comes To How You Communicate

With Mercury retrograde finally coming to an end, you’ll start to feel like yourself again around June 3, but especially once Mercury re-enters your first house on June 13. This is when you’ll really start to feel clear about how you approach sharing your thoughts, opinions, and ideas with others, so don’t hesitate to speak your mind. The retrograde was a period that allowed you to rethink some of your plans, but now is the perfect time to push them forward. When you talk, people listen, and with your chart ruler traveling through your first house, people will definitely be all ears.

Cancer: Expressing Yourself Is Effortless Now

As the sun shifts into your first house of self on June 21, the time you’ve spent in hermit mode will officially come to an end. Over the last month, you’ve been inclined to withdraw and reflect, but as the summer solstice takes place in your sign on this day, you’ll benefit from a surge in energy and vitality. This is a time when all eyes are sure to be on you, but don’t let that intimidate you. You have plenty to share with others now, so be sure to embrace the light that’s being shone on you. Your season is the perfect time to consider how you’re prioritizing your emotional security and comfort, and it’ll be incredibly easy to achieve.

Virgo: Productivity Will Be At An All-Time High

Your chart ruler, Mercury, is finally stationing direct on June 3, so you can finally get some work done. As the efficient sign of the zodiac, you’re usually more unorganized and scattered during Mercury retrogrades, but at least they give you time for reflection. As Mercury re-enters your 10th house of career on June 13, you’ll finally have the clarity you’ve been looking for pertaining to your professional endeavors. Your colleagues or clients are hanging on to your every word now, and the good thing is, you’re finally feeling fully equipped to guide them in the right direction. You’ve done the research and the work; now’s the perfect time to use your voice.

Sagittarius: Your Sense Of Self And Autonomy Is Being Illuminated

Gemini season has brought plenty of emphasis when it comes to your relationships with others, but the full moon in your first house of self on June 14 will prompt you to consider how you’ve been catering to your own needs. Freedom is essential for you, and while the conversations you’ve been having with others now have been important to have, it’s time to recalibrate. How have you potentially been neglecting your own personal journey for truth and wisdom because of the affairs of others? Now is a good time to get reacquainted with your own needs outside of partnerships.