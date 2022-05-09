If You’re 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs, Mercury Retrograde Might Be A Breeze

There’s nothing more infamous in astrology than the dreaded Mercury retrograde. After all, Mercury is the ruler of communication and cognitive function, making this planet highly influential when it comes to your day-to-day life. When this fast-moving and highly intelligent inner planet stations retrograde, it tends to cause confusion and miscalculations that can throw all your plans off track. Luckily, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by Mercury retrograde spring 2022 the least — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — you don’t need to plan for total destruction.

This next Mercury retrograde begins on May 10, when Mercury is moving through Gemini at 4 degrees. This mutable air sign tends to think faster than its mouth can keep up with, making miscommunication a central theme of this flighty and fickle retrograde. However, it won’t stay in Gemini for long, because on May 22, Mercury will retrograde back into Taurus, revisiting its stubborn and slow-moving territory once again. As Mercury makes a reappearance in this fixed earth sign, you may find yourself overthinking each decision and struggling to see beyond your loyalties to certain attitudes and perspectives. Try to keep an open mind and make damn sure you you know what you’re talking about.

Even though Mercury retrograde can take your life for a spin, it’s important to remember that the experience only lasts around three weeks. Coming to an end on June 3 at 26 degrees Taurus, this retrograde may take you back in time, bringing rise to unfinished business that still needs tending to. There may be words that remain left unsaid and decisions that have yet to be made, so let this retrograde give you another opportunity to try again.

Either way, cardinal signs may not feel the brunt of this retrograde’s impact. Here’s why:

Aries: Remember To Say What You Mean And Mean What You Say

While this upcoming retrograde might not bring the house down, it could definitely lead to a few awkward exchanges. Taking place in your third house of communication, it’s imperative that you think before you speak, just in case you say something you might regret. And once Mercury retrogrades back into your second house of money, it could bring up financial issues that need your attention.

Cancer: Explore Your Inner World And Release Pent Up Emotions

You might feel even dreamier and more withdrawn than usual during this retrograde. After all, it takes place in your 12th house of the subconscious, bringing up secrets from deep within. Explore what you’ve been carrying inside you. Once Mercury re-enters your 11th house of community, this retrograde could reveal tensions in your social circle. It could even encourage you to reconnect from a group of friends from long ago.

Libra: Follow Your Inner Compass, Regardless Of Where It Takes You

This upcoming Mercury retrograde could feel like a long and unpredictable journey. Starting in your ninth house of adventure and wisdom, there’s a chance that you’ll veer off course more often than you stay in track. Embrace spontaneous interventions. Once Mercury retrogrades back into your eighth house of destruction and rebirth, it could touch on some taboo topics in your life and encourage you to reestablish boundaries in your life.

Capricorn: Discover What Truly Makes You Happy And Let Go Of What Doesn’t

When this retrograde begins, you might feel more scatterbrained and physically exhausted than usual. After all, Mercury will be retrograding through your sixth house of routine and well-being, bringing up habits that may be hurting you more than they help you. Once Mercury retrogrades back into your fifth house of fun and pleasure, you may feel like you’ve lost your creative spark. However, it’s only to help you to find it someplace new.