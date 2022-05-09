These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Being Hit By Mercury Retrograde The Hardest

Just when you think you’ve got all your ducks in a row and all your problems squared away, Mercury retrograde shows up to stir the pot. When it comes to astrology, there’s always an inconvenience waiting for you just around the corner, and nothing exemplifies that better than when Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — begins moving backward through the zodiac rather than forward. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by Mercury retrograde spring 2022 the most — Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — then you *might* want to prepare for some technical difficulties in the near future.

When Mercury stations retrograde, it tends to cause temporary upheaval and create chaos in the process. Taking place three to four times per year, this retrograde is not something unfamiliar with, because you’ve experienced it countless times. In order words — there’s no reason to worry; the world is not going to come to an end and you’ll reach the other side of it unscathed. And while Mercury retrograde tends to cause miscommunications and misunderstandings to run rampant, it’s also a beautiful time to return to rethink the state of your life, review past projects, and tend to unfinished business.

This spring, Mercury retrograde begins on May 10, reverting backwards at 4 degrees Gemini. This mutable air sign is ruled by Mercury, which makes this a classic retrograde experience filled with disorientation and distraction. Be mindful of what you say and how you say it, especially if you’re stretching the truth. Mercury will re-enter Taurus on May 22, shifting the energy of this retrograde into something slower and more frustrating, as Mercury already finds it challenging to move through this inflexible fixed earth sign. Luckily, on June 3, it will all come to an end just as quickly as it started.

Here’s what the following zodiac signs should know:

Taurus: You’re Rebuilding Your Self-Esteem From The Ground Up

This particular retrograde begins in your 12th house of spirituality, which will pull you deeper and deeper into your own dreamworld. As you explore your inner workings, it will encourage you to let go of needless weight in your life. By the time Mercury retrogrades back into Taurus on May 22, its dizzying affects will become even more intense. Instead of accepting nothing less than a for concrete answers, let this retrograde show you all the many layers, nuances, complexities.

Gemini: You’re Realigning Your Inner Self With Your Outer Self

Because Mercury is your ruling planet, this retrograde always hits you like a ton of bricks. And because Mercury will be retrograding in Gemini, the affects will most likely feel even more pronounced. Although you might feel overwhelmed or confused, it’s forcing you to see yourself in a new light. As this retrograde brings up situations from your past, it will also show you how much you’ve outgrown old patterns.

Sagittarius: You’re Healing Your Relationships With Patience And Hard Work

This retrograde is shining a spotlight on your relationship with others, but also, your relationship with yourself. Taking place in your seventh house of partnerships, this particular retrograde is encouraging you to rethink the way your relationships function and whether they bring out the best in you. Mercury will also retrograde in your sixth house of health and routine, reminding you not to sacrifice your self-care regimens.

Scorpio: You’re Learning How To Take Care Of Your Own Needs First

This retrograde is bringing your attention to the partnerships and the way you draw boundaries with others. Taking place in your eighth house of intimacy and your seventh house of partnerships, this retrograde is encouraging you to reflect on your your relationships function. Are you giving more than you’re receiving? Does your partner listen to you? If something is missing, take time to figure out what it is.