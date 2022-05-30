Brooklyn Beckham Got A Massive Tattoo Of His Wedding Vows For His New Wife

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz certainly had the wedding of the year when they tied the knot on April 9 in Palm Beach, Florida, and now the son of David and Victoria Beckham is honoring his wife with new ink. Beckham showed off his latest tattoo in an Instagram Story on May 25, and it’s definitely going to be hard to miss. The large arm tat is an inscription of the wedding vows he recited for Peltz. You’ll want to see Brooklyn Beckham’s tattoo of his wedding vows for Nicola Peltz, because it’s such a grand romantic gesture.

Beckham and Peltz made headlines when they tied the knot during their lavish wedding at Peltz’ family estate in Palm Beach, Florida back in April. During the wedding, both Beckham and Peltz exchanged sweet wedding vows, and it looks like Beckham has decided to commemorate his devotion with the new ink he debuted on May 25. The 23-year-old took to Instagram to show off his latest arm tattoo, which is written in black cursive script. In the tattoo (and vows) Beckham describes his love for his wife and how important she is to him. “You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day,” it reads. Later on in the vows, he tells his wife: “My best friend, Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half – and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Beckham even mentioned future plans as parents at the end of his vows/tattoo, saying that he can’t wait to “live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine.”

Instagram

Of course, this isn’t the first time Beckham has gotten ink to celebrate his love for Peltz. He has a tattoo on his index finger that reads “Lover” as well as the letter “N” for Nicola on his ring finger. His other Nicola-inspired tattoos include Peltz’ late grandmother's name on his wrist, an illustration of his wife’s eyes on the back of his neck, and a love letter on his back.