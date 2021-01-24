Brooklyn Beckham clearly isn't afraid of permanent displays of love. On Saturday, Jan. 23, the 21-year-old model shared his wildest romantic gesture yet on social media. Brooklyn Beckham's love letter tattoo for Nicola Peltz is his fifth tattoo tribute to his fiancée, and it's definitely the most eye-catching.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham showed off the new tattoo and captioned his post "love letters" with a love heart emoji. The new ink practically stretches across his entire neck and features a letter that his fiancée wrote to him.

"My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are," it reads. "You have the kindest heart I've ever met and hope I never go a day without your love."

The inked letter continues: "I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond." Peltz concluded the letter by writing: "Love always, your future wifey."

While Beckham's neck art is giant, it's only one of many tattoos that he's gotten to proclaim his love for his fiancée. Just days before revealing his latest ink, 26-year-old Peltz revealed that he had gotten another tattoo for her on his lower right arm. On Wednesday, Jan. 20, she posted a snapshot of Beckham's previous inking, which reads, "My life, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious."

His other tattoo dedications include an illustration of Peltz's eyes, her name, and her late grandmother's name. With all that romantic body art, it's a bit of a surprise that the couple has been together for a relatively short amount of time, since they first confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2020.

By July 2020, Beckham and Peltz revealed that they were engaged. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Beckham wrote on Instagram on Saturday, July 11. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx."

While getting five tattoos for someone you've been with for around a year may seem like a lot to the average person, it's no big deal for Beckham, who's already gotten dozens of tats. Hopefully he and Peltz have a long life together, and he can continue to make good on his tattoo tributes.