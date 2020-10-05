Nothing says love like your husband-to-be tattooing a rendition of your eyes on the back of his neck, am I right? I only say this because fans legit think Brooklyn Beckham tattooed Nicola Peltz's eyes on his neck. On Oct. 4 Beckham posted a series of pictures and videos of himself applying lip gloss from his mom's new beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, on Peltz's lips. In the first artsy shot, the back of Beckham's head and neck are visible, and there's a tattoo there that bears an uncanny resemblance to Peltz's eyes.

Beckham made no mention of the tattoo in the post and simply captioned it with a quick ode to his mom's new line:

But obvi his fans were not about to let this just slide. One wrote, "Wait are those Nicolas eyes on the back of his neck..?" Another noted, "Omg you tattoed her eyes." Another simply stated, "new tattoo of her eyes." There was lots of commentary on the new tat, but no real confirmation from the couple.

Beckham and Peltz announced their engagement on July 11 when they each posted the same picture of themselves standing in a gorgeous field as Peltz caressed Beckham's face with a ring-clad hand. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," Beckham wrote alongside his version of the picture. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

Peltz paired her shot with an equally gushy caption. "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world," she wrote. "I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰."

It's funny to think back then, I thought getting engaged was one of the greatest signs of commitment a couple could show. Who knew neck tattoos were even an option?