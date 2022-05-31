Mercury Retrograde Ends On June 3, But There’s A Catch

Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over.
And just like that, Mercury retrograde spring 2022 has come to an end — or did it? From May 10 to June 3, the cosmos challenged us to take a step back and reassess everything from our communication style to the value of our exchanges. It likely brought clarity with regards to the connections that are worthy of our investment.
But after every Mercury retrograde comes its post-retrograde shadow phases, or “retroshade,” so — in the words of Katy Perry — just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over.
Here’s what your zodiac sign can expect until June 18.