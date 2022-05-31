*cues “Baby One More Time”* Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, who are expecting another baby! The athletic couple shared the happy announcement in a joint Instagram post on May 29.

“Round 2! 🤍” they captioned a carousel of photos of their current family of three. In the images, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and personal trainer posed with their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who was born in February 2021. The tot was dressed in a pink T-shirt emblazoned with the words “I HAVE A SECRET TO TELL YOU” and held a sign that read “BIG SISTER DUTIES COMING SOON.” In another shot, Sterling wore a T-shirt that said “BIG SISTER” while Patrick and Brittany held up a sonogram of their second baby.

Brittany shared the same pics on Twitter. “My heart is so full,” she wrote, tagging her high school sweetheart-turned-husband.

While they didn’t reveal the new baby’s expected due date or sex, it’s possible they’ll share that info with fans sooner rather than later. (Back in 2020, they shared a video of their gender reveal party months before Sterling’s birth.) It seems like there’s a good chance the little one could arrive during the football season, though hopefully, Brittany won’t be going into labor on Super Bowl Sunday.

Patrick and Brittany have had a major year already. They got married in Maui, Hawaii on March 12. The ceremony was held at Olowalu Plantation House, a former sugar plantation and current popular wedding venue, right by the ocean and amid hundreds of white flowers. Sterling wore an adorable white dress to match her mom’s.

Mom and Dad met way back in 2012, while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. A wedding, a second pregnancy — what better way to celebrate 10 years of love?