Serious congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews! The longtime couple tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii on March 12. And their nuptials were anything but understated. The couple got married in a luxe ceremony at Olowalu Plantation House, a former sugar plantation that is now one of Maui’s most popular wedding venues. The ceremony took place outside, right next to the ocean, and hundreds of white flowers added to the fairytale setting. Suffice to say, Mahomes and Matthews’ wedding was ultra romantic.

It was a long time coming, too. Mahomes and Matthews actually started dating in 2012 when they were still students at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. Through the years, they stayed together — despite some bouts of long-distance — and eventually got engaged on Sept. 1, 2020 when Mahomes proposed with a “Will You Marry Me?” sign after the Chiefs' Super Bowl Ring Ceremony. And now these two are officially husband and wife (finally).

On March 13, Mahomes and Matthews shared their happy status update by posting their wedding photos on Instagram. They captioned the carousel of dreamy pics, “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes 🤍.” Though their caption was not exactly wordy (and I am personally hoping that their vows had a little more oomph), the newlyweds didn’t shy away from crediting all the amazing people who helped make their wedding day so perfect, including their (and the Kardashians’ favorite) planner, Mindy Weiss, and Matthews’ dress designer, Versace. New life goal: Wear a custom Versace gown on your wedding day.

The couple’s one-year-old daughter Sterling Skye, also played a huge role in her parent’s wedding day. She wore an adorable white dress with a bow in the back just like her mom.

Plenty of athletes, including Mahomes’ teammate Demarcus Robinson and Eagles player Jack Anderson, and (randomly) Twilight’s Taylor Lautner flooded the newlyweds’ comments sections to say share their well wishes for the happy couple.

Here’s hoping that we get to see more glimpses of their special day soon! An elaborate, drone-filmed wedding video just feels right.