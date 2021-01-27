Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews’ Relationship Timeline Is Impressive

It's no secret that high school sweethearts don't always make it in the long run. People can change, as can their needs in a relationship. However, there are a lucky few who meet their forever person in their teens. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship timeline reveals just how enduring young love can be. The adorable couple has been together for almost nine years. Mahomes popped the question to Matthews in Sept. 2020, the same month the duo revealed they have a little one on the way.

"My heart is so full," Matthews wrote on an Instagram Story photo that appears to document their post-engagement dinner date. "I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special. Couldn't imagine this day being anymore perfect." Considering the athletic power couple has been going strong for so long, it's easy to see why they decided to spend forever together. Here's a look at their storybook romance.

2012: Mahomes And Matthews Met In High School

According to Yahoo Sports, Mahomes and Matthews first began dating while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

2014: They Both Decided To Stay In Texas For College

Matthews reportedly graduated college in 2013, a year earlier than Mahomes, and decided to play soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler, according to Business Insider. A year later, Mahomes enrolled at Texas Tech University where he played football and baseball.

2017: Mahomes Joined the Chiefs While Matthews Moved To Iceland To Play Soccer

In April 2017, Mahomes was drafted into the NFL to play for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Matthews went on to play pro soccer in Iceland. "Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer," Matthews told the Morning Telegraph. "An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love." Fortunately, the couple was able to continue their relationship despite the distance.

2019: They Live Together In Kansas City

Matthews relocated to be with Mahomes in Kansas City. Mahomes continued to shine on the field, and during his first season starting for the chiefs, was named the NFL MVP of the season. Matthews went on to become a fitness coach and started Brittany Lynne Fitness. "I have experience with all levels of fitness and have carried that experience with me to create exercise programs for people at all stages on their fitness journey," wrote Matthews on her website.

2020: Mahomes proposed to Matthews After The Chiefs' Super Bowl Ring Ceremony

Following almost eight years of dating, Mahomes announced on Instagram Stories that he had proposed to Matthews. Per ET, the proposal reportedly took place shortly after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony on Sept. 1, 2020.

2020: They May Be In Kansas City To Stay

It also seems like the couple may be calling Kansas City home for the foreseeable future. "Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us," Mahomes told Bleacher Report during a tour of the couples' $1.925 million Mission Hills home. "I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. We're trying to be here for a long, long time."

2020: Mahomes And Matthews Announce They're Expecting Their First Child

On Sept. 29 2020, Mahomes posted a sonogram photo on his Instagram, revealing that the couple is expecting a baby girl in 2021. Although they haven't dropped the due date yet, some speculate that they may be welcoming their newest addition in the spring.

Mahomes and Matthews sure have come a long way! From teenage sweethearts to soon-to-be parents, it certainly seems like the pair is leaning into their power couple synergy. We'll just have to wait and see how the next few months play out for these lovebirds. If the past is any indication, chances are they'll continue to slay.