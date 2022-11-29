Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Had A Baby Boy, & His Name Is So Lovely

The Mahomes are expanding their family. On Nov. 28, Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child — a baby boy — and revealed his name in a joint Instagram post. In the sweet post, Patrick and Brittany shared a photo of the newborn’s legs in a brown and cream onesie.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍,” the couple wrote on the post.

In the photo, the infant can be seen laying on brown blanket that has their family’s last name printed on it. A sparkly chain with the baby’s nickname, “Bronze,” was placed underneath him. OK, talk about entering the world in a fashion statement.

Patrick Bronze is the younger brother to 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye. The couple first announced they were expecting their second child in May, nearly two months after their wedding in Hawaii.

More to come...