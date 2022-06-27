It’s an exciting time to be a part of Kansas City’s favorite football family. In May, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced they were expecting their second child on Instagram. In the photo, the couple posed with their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who held a sign that read, “Big sister duties coming soon.” And that’s not all. The duo gave fans another baby update on June 26. In a joint Instagram post, Mahomes and Matthews shared a sweet video of their gender reveal for baby number 2, and they’ve never looked happier.

“Boy or Girl???👀☺,” they captioned the classic gender reveal. The video opened up with a montage of pink and blue decor before cutting to the couple’s family and friends sharing their predictions for the baby’s gender. The majority of attendees, including Mahomes himself, guessed the couple’s second child would be a boy... and yep, they were right.

The video, also shared on their Twitter accounts, featured two custom Super Soakers, which were decorated with pink and blue question marks. Mahomes and Matthews aimed them at a canvas target, spraying it with — you guessed it! — blue paint. The couple didn’t hide their excitement, either, clapping and jumping down after finding out their baby’s a boy. Mahomes even took a (fully-clothed) dive in the pool. Safe to say, they couldn’t be happier about having a son.

But how much of this new baby will fans actually see? This isn’t Mahomes and Matthews’ first run at parenthood, and last time, they were reluctant to share any details. When Matthews and Mahomes welcomed their first baby — soon-to-be big sister Sterling — in February 2021, they made a point to protect her privacy. “Obviously, at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there,” the quarterback told Today in July 2021.

Over time though, they changed their tune a little bit. Mahomes continued, “As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time. We figured it was about time.”

Here’s hoping they keep that same mindset with baby number two! I’m all for protecting his privacy, but I’d love to see Sterling and her baby brother wearing matching Mahomes jerseys this football season.