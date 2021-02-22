If anything can turn a frown from losing the Super Bowl upside-down, it's a new baby! The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback and his fiancée just welcomed their first child into the world. The first photo of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' baby girl is so cute, and her name is even cuter.

Both Mahomes and Matthews took to Instagram on Feb. 22 to post the same photo announcing the birth of their daughter. The photo shows Matthews holding their baby close to her chest as her little hand clasps one of her dad's fingers. Matthews is also wearing a dazzling nameplate necklace that reveals the baby's name, "Sterling."

The photo's simple caption reveals all the important details: Matthews gave birth to Sterling on Feb. 20, and her full name is Sterling Skye Mahomes.

This new baby news comes two weeks after Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost the 2021 Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-31 on Feb. 7. While the loss must have been hard to digest for the couple, welcoming Sterling into their family is sure to take the edge of the pain off losing, because it's really the ultimate win.

Mahomes and Matthews announced they were having a girl all the way back in October 2020 with a fun gender reveal video. In the video, the expectant parents stood in front of a lighted sign that said "Boy or Girl" and was surrounded by blue and pink balloons. Mahomes and Matthews stood in front of the sign as their dogs, Steel and Silver, walked down a white runway toward them, leaving pink footprints in their wake.

Mahomes and Matthews have yet to reveal baby Sterling's face, but there's no doubt in my mind that when they do, it will only confirm she's an absolute cutie.