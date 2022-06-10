Elite Daily Newsletter: June 9, 2022
On the food that makes Kim K horny, apparently, Rebel Wilson's new GF, and more.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 9, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
Rebel Wilson Went IG-Official With Her New GF
It’s unclear how long these two have been together, but Wilson said they were introduced through a friend and got to know each other over the phone before they ever met in person. (Further proof that the pre-date phone call/Zoom hang is worth it, y’all.) Anyway, they seem very happy together, and Wilson’s IG caption is RIDICULOUSLY cute. Read More
Well, Now We Know What Pete Said To Make Kim Sooo "Horny"
Remember when, in the beginning, we all thought their relationship was fake/a PR stunt/definitely not going to last? Well seven months in, Kim seems to be enjoying Pete’s BDE and (OK yes, his “genuine” concern for other people too) as much as ever. And in this week’s ep of The Kardashians, she revealed that she has, uh, a real *thing* for… ice cream? Read More
Trending
- Call Out Of Work: SZA Dropped New Music
- 11 Cheap Jelly Shoes Under $50 For The Y2K-Obsessed
- Becca Kufrin Slammed Critics Who Said Her Proposal To Thomas Jacobs Was "Desperate"
- The Latest Viral TikTok Makeup Hack Is Perfect For Long Summer Nights
Scott Disick Is Reportedly “On The Prowl” After Breaking Up With His GF
So in April, Scott brought his now-ex Rebecca Donaldson to The Kardashians premiere and said it “meant a lot to him” to have her there and introduce her to the family. But now, after they’ve called it quits, he says their relationship was apparently never serious, which TBF, maybe that explains his recent thirsty IG behavior? Anyway, something smells fishy on this one… Read More
How To Squash 6 Common Fights When You Live With Other People
Whether you live with friends, partners, parents, or Craigslist strangers, disagreements about how to split up the grocery bill or divide up the household tasks are *bound* to arise at some point. And sure, chore wheels are a cute idea and all, but how do you tell your mom that actually it’s her turn to vacuum this week? (You cast a spell/say a prayer/make a sacrifice first, that’s for sure.) Here’s how to have the roomie talk that’ll preserve everyone’s sanity. Read More