Here's What Pete Said To Make Kim Sooo "Horny"

Did someone say... fanny flutters? Kim Kardashian is opening up more and more these days about her real-life love story with former Saturday Night Live fan favorite Pete Davidson. She spilled plenty of sweetest deets about their romance on the June 9 episode of The Kardashians — and Kardashian even revealed what Davidson said that made her sooo horny. Spoiler alert: Apparently, it doesn’t take much to get her heart racing. Maybe under all the glitz and glam, Kardashian’s just a simple gal at the end of the day?

During a confessional on the June 9 episode, the Kardashian recalled, “One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you are making me so f*cking horny.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life.” That’s pretty high praise coming from someone who recently got to spend a night at the Met Gala, wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress. Are y’all taking notes? Rite Aid is the new hotspot for date night.

Kardashian gushed, “Pete is such a good, good person... Like he just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things.” Apparently, he recently surprised her with a box of Dibs, a tried-and-true frozen movie theater snack, and she couldn’t have been more ecstatic. I mean, sure, who needs diamonds when you can have mini ice cream bites? (Or in Kardashian’s case, why not have both?)

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A producer went on to ask the Skims founder if she was using the L-word yet, to which she slyly responded, “I don’t know if it’s any of your business.” Uh... I sure hope they love each other given the whole “Kim” branding on Davidson’s chest situation.

These two get cuter and cuter everyday — and BTW, Davidson totally predicted their adorable-ness before things were even official. During the same episode, Kardashian recalled her beau promising, “I am going to grow on you. Just wait. I give it four months in and you are going to be obsessed.” Cocky? Maybe, but the King of Staten Island does have a proven track record with women, and he might just have a sixth sense, too. Seven months into dating, the reality star certainly seems to have fallen hard for her comedian BF.

Pretty sure if Kardashian were a musician, there would probably be a whole “pete davidson” album at this point.