Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs Dropped *7* New Products At Sephora

Calling all Little Monsters! Lady Gaga, your Mother Monster, has bestowed not one, not two, but seven new gifts upon us, courtesy of Haus Labs By Lady Gaga’s latest drop. The seven “super-charged innovations” are clean, cool, and available at Sephora as of Thursday, June 9. According to Haus Labs, Gaga spent two years testing out these cruelty-free and vegan formulas to ensure they work with, not against, your skin. You heard right. In addition to offering intense color payoff and mega-staying power, a must-have for summer makeup, IMHO, these seven new products promise to provide skin care benefits too.

“No one should have to damage their skin or sacrifice their principles and values to be self-expressive with high-performance makeup,” Gaga said in a press release about the new products. Honestly, it’s about time brands realized no one wants to drop major dollars on a bronzer or lip paint just to wind up with a breakout or dry, chapped lips. The new Haus Labs by Lady Gaga lineup features ingredients that your skin will thank you for, not to mention the thoughtful, sustainability-minded details in the products’ design. Ahead, the breakdown of the new products, how to shop them, and all the details you’re dying to know.

What are the new Haus Labs by Lady Gaga products?

The new products include everything you need to create a high-impact, graphic makeup look. There’s a bronzer, highlighter, brow pencil, eyeliner, lip oil, lip crayon, and pigment paints that can be used all over the face. Each product features a unique innovation that you won’t find anywhere else. Both the Bio-Radiant Gel Powder Highlighter ($40, Sephora) and the Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer ($38, Sephora) for example, feature fermented Arnica, a medicinal herb known for its healing and anti-inflammatory properties.

I can’t decide if I’m more excited about the Hy-Power Pigment Paints ($24, Sephora), which come in 20 shades, nine sheer shimmers and 11 full-coverage mattes, or the Optic Intensity Eco Eyeliners ($22, Sephora), which come in 13 matte and five shimmer shades. On the one hand, the pigment paints have squalane and hyaluronic acid in their formulas, so they hydrate rather than dry out your delicate eye area. On the other hand, the tubes of the eyeliners are made from 100% recycled paper fibers and are *seriously* long-lasting, as evidenced by the Instagram post below.

How much do the new Haus Labs by Lady Gaga products cost?

You’re going to be dropping prestige makeup level coin on this drop. It’s definitely a save-your-pennies-and-spend-wisely kind of line. That said, the prices are comparable to what you’d spend on most celeb-backed beauty brands. The most affordable items — the Le Monster Lip Crayon ($22, Sephora), the Edge Precision Brow Pencil ($22, Sephora), and the Optic Intensity Eco Eyeliner ($22, Sephora) — are all under $25. The Hy-Power Pigment Paint ($24, Sephora) and the PhD Lip Oil ($24, Sephora) are the mid-range products in terms of cost, while the priciest items are the Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer ($38, Sephora) and the Bio-Radiant Gel Powder Highlighter ($40, Sephora).

Where can I buy the new Haus Labs by Lady Gaga products?

All seven of the new Haus Labs products are available on the OG Haus Labs website, as well as on Sephora.com. You’ll also be able to find them in a limited number of Sephora brick-and-mortar stores across the United States and Canada. If you can’t find them in stores, don’t fret. Gaga herself has promised a big rollout to 500 Sephora locations by the end of the year, plus some exciting new launches, so stay tuned.