Fashion
A model wears jelly shoes, a Y2K fashion trend.

11 Cheap Jelly Shoes Under $50 For The Y2K-Obsessed

A blast from the past, but make it fashion.

By Margaret Blatz
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Whether you’re an ‘80s, ‘90s, or early ‘00s kid, you likely either had — or wanted — a pair of jelly shoes. Now in 2022, they’re finally trending again, including these 11 pairs that are all just $50 and under.

Jelly Rockin Slide - Black
Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova’s Jelly Rockin’ Slides ($10, Fashion Nova) feature that signature jelly sparkle and shoppers are loving them. “My go-to for a quick match-up with fits on a laid back day,” one reviewer wrote. “Very cute! Comfortable and can be worn with almost anything.”

$20
$10

