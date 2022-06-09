A blast from the past, but make it fashion.
Whether you’re an ‘80s, ‘90s, or early ‘00s kid, you likely either had — or wanted — a pair of jelly shoes. Now in 2022, they’re finally trending again, including these 11 pairs that are all just $50 and under.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Fashion Nova’s Jelly Rockin’ Slides ($10, Fashion Nova) feature that signature jelly sparkle and shoppers are loving them. “My go-to for a quick match-up with fits on a laid back day,” one reviewer wrote. “Very cute! Comfortable and can be worn with almost anything.”