Scott Left A NSFW Comment On A Too Hot To Handle Star’s Instagram

Wondering how Scott Disick is doing post-Kravis’ third wedding? Um, it’s hard to say. Though the reality star has (thankfully) kept quiet on his ex’s nuptials, that doesn’t mean he’s totally over it. Reportedly, during Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s elaborate wedding celebrations, Disick was spotted at a Sapphire strip club in New York City. And the thirsty behavior did not stop there. On May 24, Disick left a NSFW comment on Too Hot To Handle’s Holly Scarfone’s Instagram.

“Oh lord she’s @talentless,” Scarfone wrote, alongside a post of her wearing clothes from Disick’s brand Talentless. (She also tagged Disick’s Instagram... on her butt.) Disick was quick to chime in. He commented on the post, “I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended.” 🫣 Important side note: She looked a loooot like Kylie Jenner in the photos, like Chaney Jones-Kim Kardashian level of dopplegänger-ness.

Though Disick’s flirty (see: creepy) comment might have turned off most people, Scarfone seemed unconcerned. She responded to Disick, “see u soon 👀.” Notably, she also posted a photo of a bouquet of flowers on her Instagram Story that day — could they have been a personal gift from Disick? She already received one package from the Talentless founder that day (even if it was actually from the company’s PR team).

It certainly seems like Disick and Scarfone have a flirty vibe going, but where does that leave his girlfriend, model Rebecca Donaldson? As of April 7, the pair was very much together and took their relationship to the red carpet for The Kardashians Hulu premiere. However, Disick and Donaldson do not follow each other on Instagram... so maybe he’s currently on the lookout for his next flame?

If so, it seems like Scarfone would be interested. But Disick may not be ready to commit to one person just yet. A few weeks ago, he was spotted with Bachelor In Paradise alum Corinne Olympios. Though a source told Us Weekly that “nothing serious” was happening between them, that doesn’t mean Disick’s flirty vibes are reserved for those with Talentless partnerships.

Here’s hoping Disick finds whatever he’s looking for soon — and that he keeps future “head” jokes off Instagram.