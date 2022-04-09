Scott Disick Used The Kardashians Premiere To Show Off His New GF

Reality TV’s first family is about to take over Hulu when the new series, The Kardashians, airs on April 14. But first, the red carpet premiere took place in L.A. on Thursday, April 7, and the stars definitely showed up for it. Not only did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make their first official red carpet appearance, complete with Davidson in a suit and Kim in Thierry Mugler. But more surprisingly, Scott Disick arrived hand in hand with his new girlfriend, 27-year-old Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson. And yes, Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian was at the same event packing on the PDA with her fiancé Travis Barker. You might be wondering, who is Disick’s latest romantic flame, Rebecca Donaldson? This was the new couple’s first event together, so it definitely came as a bit of a surprise.

Let’s quickly recap because even though the show ended, it will always be hard keeping up with the Kardashians. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were an on and off item from 2006 to 2015. The pair have three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Despite never being engaged, they were nearly spontaneously married on a Las Vegas trip that aired on KUWTK in November 2007.

Kourtney’s latest Vegas trip was a bit more committed, though. She and fiancé Travis Barker tied the knot at a 2 a.m. Las Vegas wedding ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator on April 4. Although not legally binding, Kravis has plans to put pen to paper. Disick was reportedly “crushed” by the wedding announcement and subsequently turns up to the Hulu premiere with his new model boo.

Could Disick be throwing shade at the happy couple? It wouldn’t be a shocker as he was previously called out by Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, for being salty at a Kravis’ constant PDA. Disick seems to have moved on, publicly at least. His new girlfriend, Donaldson, is a UK-based model with agency M+P Models and founder of athleisurewear brand Muse Activewear, which she started in October 2020. According to The Sun, the model got her foot in the industry when she won her first beauty pageant at 17-years-old.

This is not the first time the pair has been spotted together, as they were photographed in Malibu on April 5. Prior to Donaldson, Disick was dating Too Hot To Handle personality Holly Scarfone, and before that he made headlines by dating Sofia Richie. Disick’s recent flings haven’t lasted long, so whether or not this new relationship will go the distance is still up in the air. In the meantime, it is confirmed that he will be appearing in the new Hulu series starring the Kardashians, so hopefully fans will get all the juicy details when they tune in.