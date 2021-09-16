Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s relationship has reportedly been rocky for a long time. The two dated on-and-off from 2006-2015, when Kourtney ended things once and for all amidst Disick’s reported infidelity and substance abuse. Since then, their rapport has appeared amicable as they continue to raise their three children (Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6) in a together-but-separate co-parenting style. But lately, as things have heated up between Kardashian and her current boyfriend, Travis Barker, Us Weekly reported on Sept. 16 that Kardashian and Disick are on thin ice. “Outside of co-parenting, Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is non-existent,” the insider said.

In the years since their final split, Disick has appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, gone on Kardashian family vacations, and generally seemed on decent terms with Kardashian. But, as of Thursday, the Us Weekly source said, “He’s really just focused on being there for his kids and spending time with them, as well as focused on his brand and any opportunities that come his way.”

The friction between Disick and Kardashian doesn’t come as too much of a surprise for anyone who’s been following his reaction to Kravis’ PDA-filled romance. Though at one point Disick claimed to be fine with Kravis when they first started dating in 2020, the temperature has shifted as more and more stories surface detailing the happy couple and all their (many, many) sexy moments out in public. And he hasn’t exactly hidden his distaste for the couple very well: In an awkward Instagram moment, Disick reportedly DM’d another of Kardashian’s exes, Younes Bendjima, to complain about Kravis PDA “in the middle of Italy.” Bendjima shared a screenshot of the message, prompting what many saw as a subtle response from Kardashian when she shared a loosely related Bible verse on her Instagram.

But perhaps the gap between Disick and Kardashian has been widening for other reasons, too. In May 2021, Us Weekly reported that Disick and Kardashian’s relationship “is definitely strained,” according to an inside source. “They don’t communicate much unless it has to do with their kids,” the source said.

They continued, “Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians. This was his biggest fear — getting out of touch with his ‘family,’ and now him being on the outskirts with Kourtney is affecting him completely.”

No matter how distant he’s feeling, Disick and Kardashian have a long history together, made even more significant with the three children they share. It sounds like the two of them need some space to figure out how they’ll coexist in the future. BRB, queueing “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac.