Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Vegas Wedding Isn’t Legally Binding

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 6, Kourtney Kardashian revealed her and Travis Barker’s recent Las Vegas wedding ceremony was not legally binding, but that doesn’t mean the occasion wasn’t special.

Kourtney, her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, as well as their mother Kris Jenner, all appeared on the late-night show to promote their upcoming reality series, The Kardashians.

During their interview, Jimmy Kimmel called Kourtney “the Kardashian of the week” because she and Barker got “fake married” on April 4.

“Well, it’s not called ‘fake married,’” Kourtney said, insisting she and Barker intended to legally marry; however, they faced a snafu ahead of their 2 a.m. visit to One Love Wedding Chapel.

“There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she told Kimmel, noting she asked five times to make the marriage official. Kourtney said the staff told them everything was closed until 8 a.m., which didn’t work for their early morning ceremony.

Of course, this surprising comment spurred a response from one of her sisters. "Isn't everything 24/7 there?" Kim asked about Las Vegas.

Because the couple eloped without a marriage license, their wedding isn’t legally binding. Still, Kourtney sees the marriage as emotionally legitimate. “We just did it anyway. It’s what’s in the heart,” she said.

On April 5, TMZ reported the couple secretly got married in Las Vegas just hours after they attended the 2022 Grammys and were pictured kissing on the red carpet.

The next day, Kourtney shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram. "Found these in my camera roll," she captioned the series of photos.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” she continued.

If the spectacle around their Vegas wedding is this vibrant, I can’t wait for their official ceremony.