Elite Daily Newsletter: June 30, 2022
Cara Delevingne talks kissing Selena Gomez, the zodiac signs that will have the worst July, and more.
Sorry, July Will Be Unlucky For These 3 Zodiac Signs
Listen, as much as we’ve been socialized to think that summer has to be one non-stop party, sometimes that just isn’t the case. For these three signs, July might leave you a little chilly as you draw inward and reflect. Think of this as your opportunity to get caught up on your fave shows. READ MORE
Cara Had A Lot To Say About Kissing Selena On Only Murders
I’m calling it right now: Malice is the official ship name for Only Murders In the Building’s Mabel and Alice. Played by Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, respectively, this on-screen couple’s chemistry has caught fans’ attention in a major way. READ MORE
Stranger Things Star Elodie Grace Orkin Is Happy You Hate Angela
“Honestly, I was expecting a lot more hate because Angela is such a terrible person,” Orkin tells Elite Daily. “I've gotten a little bit on social media, but mostly it's been 'I hated your character so much, which means you did a good job,’ so I've taken that as a compliment.” READ MORE
Sweet Texts To Send Your Partner When You Miss Them
I’ve decided that any cute text longer than two lines officially counts as a love letter. I mean, it’s Bridgerton’s world, after all, we’re just living in it! The next time you miss your person, look to one of these long texts as inspo that will make anyone feel like the diamond of the season. READ MORE
