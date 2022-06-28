It’s the hottest time of the year, and while some may be packing their bags and catching flights to white sandy beaches, others may be far more interested in a quiet, peaceful summer. As the sun prepares to shift into its home sign of Leo on July 22, some signs will be eager to step into the limelight, while others will be more inclined to withdraw and reflect. For that reason, July 2022 will be the worst month for three zodiac signs who are turning inward while the party for many others is just beginning. If you’re a Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, here’s why you can expect a chill July that might have you in your feels.

For earth signs, Leo has an energy that doesn’t exactly align with their natural-born characteristics. The earth signs are far more quiet and reserved compared to the larger-than-life Leo season that’s on the horizon, making this a season they’d prefer to skip altogether. The good thing is, these 3 zodiac signs can use this time to recharge their batteries instead of spending their days outside getting sunburned. As the sun moves through the quieter, more introspective houses of their birth charts, they’ll be eager to dive into the parts of themselves that they may normally tend to overlook. Here’s what Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn can expect in July:

Taurus: You’re Revaluating Your Foundation

It’s time to take a look at your foundation, Taurus, as the sun shifts into your fourth house of home and family on July 22. It’s time to embrace what’s being revealed to you behind closed doors and examine how your current domestic life energizes and fuels you. As the pleasure-focused earth sign of the zodiac, it’s important that your home life makes you feel creative, confident, and proud. This is the part of your chart where you tend to care the most about being recognized. How can you create an environment here that you’re thrilled to call home?

Virgo: You’re Drawing Your Energy Inward

As the sun shifts into your 12th house of mental health and seclusion on July 22, you’ll be inclined to draw your energy inward after an incredibly social Cancer season. You’ve recently devoted a lot of your time and energy to your community, and now’s the time to rest and recharge before your season comes around. Give yourself the attention you need and embrace the time you spend alone as a time to do some self reflection. It’s important for you to celebrate yourself, and while it’s something you may neglect to do, now is the time to prioritize appreciating your wins. Whether you’re giving yourself an opportunity to rest more or simply embracing more alone time, you’re certain to come out of this season revitalized.

Capricorn: You’re Setting Healthy Boundaries

On July 22, the sun will shift out of your seventh house of relationships and into your eighth house of boundaries and shared resources. Your connections and bonds deepen now, making this an important time to set some healthy boundaries. You’re known to lend others a helping hand when they need it, but it’s important that you feel acknowledged and appreciated for everything you do. Now is a good time to speak your mind if you’re not feeling seen — especially since you work far too hard to be overlooked. While the conversations may be a challenge at first, you’ll feel a lot lighter getting some of these grievances off of your chest.