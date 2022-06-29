On June 28, Travis Barker was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles for an unknown medical scare. According to The Los Angeles Times, Barker initially checked into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center outside of LA on Tuesday morning for an undisclosed health issue, before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further care. (Representatives for Barker did not immediately respond to Elite Daily’s request for confirmation.)

TMZ first reported the story and released several photos of the musician being transported on a stretcher to the hospital. Kourtney Kardashian, Barker’s wife, reportedly accompanied him as he was wheeled into an ambulance. Though Kardashian’s face is not clearly shown in the reported images, TMZ identified her as wearing a black hoodie and sweats while following closely behind the medical crew.

A day later, on June 29, TMZ reported that Barker was hospitalized for pancreatitis; however, neither Barker nor his team have publicly stated the reason for the reported hospitalization.

Earlier in the day on June 28, Barker shared a short, cryptic Tweet that read, “God save me.” It’s unclear if the message was related to his medical proceedings. Barker’s close friend and frequent collaborator also has a song of the same name. According to Genius, Barker is listed as a co-producer, co-writer, and drummer on the track, which appeared on Kelly’s latest album, Mainstream Sellout.

Following Barker’s reported hospitalization, his 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker took to her Instagram Story with a notable message on June 28. In the brief story, she asked her followers to “Please send your prayers.” She did not elaborate on the intention behind her Instagram Story.

Instagram/@alabamaluellabarker

As of now, Barker’s condition is currently unknown.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barker’s hospitalization comes just weeks after he and Kourtney tied the knot in Italy. Moments from their stunning ceremony, which was held in an historic castle overlooking the Mediterranean, aired on her Hulu series, The Kardashians.