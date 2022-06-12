Kourtney Really Didn't Like How The Kardashians Edited Travis' Proposal

When it comes to relationships, there is very little the Kardashian family keeps private, and if there’s one thing they do best, it’s a wedding. Look no further than the three unique celebrations of love between Kourtney and Travis Barker. The two hosted three separate events, the most extravagant and star-studded of all being in Italy on May 22. Naturally, the proposal that started it all on Oct. 17 was just as luxurious and romantic, with roses and candles surrounding the couple as Barker popped the question. However, the fairytale proposal didn’t look as perfect to Kourt when she saw it on her Hulu series The Kardashians — Kourtney Kardashian even went so far as to say Travis Barker’s proposal was edited unfairly on the show.

The big moment was finally shown to fans in Episode 4 of The Kardashians. After the proposal, Kourtney FaceTimed daughter, Penelope, to tell her the about the engagement, which prompted the 9-year-old to cry and hang up. Kourtney told Reign (7) next and had to explain what it meant to be engaged, and when trying to contact eldest son Mason (12) she was met with no response, as he didn’t answer her call. As seen in the May 5 episode, Kourtney went on to confide in her sisters, who immediately dove into talking about her ex, Scott Disick. In particular, fans noticed that Kendall Jenner was quick to ask her big sis about Scott’s feelings, rather than enjoying the moment.

The whole situation came off a bit more dramatic than Kourt remembered it, she revealed in Episode 9 of The Kardashians. While chatting with her friend Steph Shep, Kourtney criticized her own reality show for focusing more on the drama than her love story. “It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality,” she said.

According to Kourtney, talking about Disick with her sisters on the night of her engagement was barely significant, but the editing of the show told a different story. “It wasn’t a part of the night. It was like two seconds of the night. I didn’t even remember it until I saw the cut of the episode,” Kourt said. “We’ve been watching the edits, and we’re just so annoyed because they’re, like, swirling us in with this drama.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Despite her breakup with Disick being seven years old now, The Kardashians portrayed Kourt’s engagement night to be more about Scott and Kourtney instead of Travis and Kourtney, which Kourtney was not happy about. “I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up.”