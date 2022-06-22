Stranger Things 4, Vol. 1 came out at the end of May on Netflix, but the show dominated the streamer for all of June. The series, which currently stands as the streaming service’s most-watched English language series ever, has, as of this writing, spent every day since its release at the No. 1 position in Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows list, a rare achievement. Naturally, Volume 2 is the most anticipated of Netflix’s upcoming July 2022 releases, but that’s not all that’s coming.

Although Stranger Things 4 may dominate most conversations about the streamer, Netflix has another big-budget release heading to TVs in July. The Gray Man, a spy thriller that could become the next Mission Impossible-type franchise, is Netflix’s most expensive film to date. The movie, directed by the same team behind the final two Avengers movies in the Infinity Saga (Anthony Russo and Joe Russo), stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Regé-Jean Page and will release in theaters before coming to streaming toward the end of the month.

Other titles of note include the new adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson and aimed at the Bridgerton crowd, and Boo Bitch, a comedy series starring Lana Condor. Also, there’s a romance starring Austin & Ally’s Sofia Carson called Purple Hearts, and Season 4 of Virgin River, starring This Is Us’ Alexandra Breckenridge.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix for July 2022.

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (Netflix Series)

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

Blair Witch

July 4

Leave No Trace

July 6

Control Z: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Girl in the Picture (Netflix Documentary)

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (Netflix Film)

King of Stonks (Netflix Series)

Uncle from Another World (Netflix Anime)

July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma’s World: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

July 8

Boo, Bitch (Netflix Series)

Capitani: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Dangerous Liaisons (Netflix Film)

How To Build a Sex Room (Netflix Series)

Incantation (Netflix Film)

Jewel (Netflix Film)

The Longest Night (Netflix Series)

Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls (Netflix Film)

The Sea Beast (Netflix Film)

July 10

12 Strong

July 11

For Jojo (Netflix Film)

Valley of the Dead (Netflix Film)

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (Netflix Comedy)

How to Change Your Mind (Netflix Documentary)

My Daughter’s Killer (Netflix Documentary)

July 13

Big Timber: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Netflix Documentary)

Hurts Like Hell (Netflix Series)

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (Netflix Documentary)

Sintonia: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Under the Amalfi Sun (Netflix Film)

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix Family)

Resident Evil (Netflix Series)

July 15

Alba (Netflix Series)

Country Queen (Netflix Series)

Farzar (Netflix Series)

Love Goals (Jaadugar) (Netflix Film)

Mom, Don’t Do That! (Netflix Series)

Persuasion (Netflix Film)

Remarriage & Desires (Netflix Series)

Uncharted

July 16

Umma

July 18

Live is Life (Netflix Film)

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (Netflix Family)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read (Netflix Family)

Too Old for Fairy Tales (Netflix Film)

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (Netflix Comedy)

July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Series)

Virgin River: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

July 22

Blown Away: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

The Gray Man (Netflix Film)

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES (Netflix Series)

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA (Netflix Documentary)

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Netflix Documentary)

Pipa (Netflix Film)

Rebelde: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

July 28

A Cut Above (Netflix Film)

Another Self (Netflix Series)

Keep Breathing (Netflix Series)

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation (Netflix Family)

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time (Netflix Anime)

The Entitled (Netflix Film)

Fanático (Netflix Series)

Purple Hearts (Netflix Film)

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Netflix Family)

Uncoupled (Netflix Series)

July 31

The Wretched

July TBD