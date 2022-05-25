Here's What The This Is Us Cast Members Are Up To Now That The Show Is Over

Some hit shows arrive with casts of complete unknowns, making everyone involved an overnight celebrity. While This Is Us came in with a few names that were already known — including former teen pop star Mandy Moore and Gilmore Girls heartthrob Milo Ventimiglia — by now, the whole cast is well established in the entertainment space. With so much star power, it’s not hard to believe the This Is Us cast members have a ton of projects lined up now that the show is over.

Unlike streaming shows, which tend to film complete seasons months ahead of release, This Is Us has firmly followed the broadcast model, with episodes only taped a few weeks ahead of their air dates. That means the This Is Us cast members had only wrapped their roles a few weeks prior to the show’s finale, rather than several months in advance. That means their schedules only just freed up for their next endeavors.

Because the expansive cast covers multiple generations, this means the actors certainly aren’t all heading for the same types of projects. So get ready to see the Pearsons, as well as their many loved ones — turn up just about anywhere and everywhere.

Here’s where to catch them next:

Milo Ventimiglia Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Since taking on the role of Jack in This Is Us, Ventimiglia has moved on to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, on which he is scheduled to reprise his Season 4 role in Season 5. But Ventimiglia is also keeping it real on broadcast with a new ABC pilot for a CIA procedural, The Company You Keep, on which he plays a con artist who partners up with law enforcement.

Mandy Moore Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Is Us helped revive Moore’s singing career, which had stalled out toward the end of the aughts. Her newest album, In Real Life, was released about 10 days before the series finale, and her North American tour is planned to run over the back half of 2022.

Jon Huertas Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images Jon Huertas didn’t just star in This Is Us these past few years; he also had a recurring guest spot over on CBS’ Elementary. His next project is a Catherine Hardwicke film, Prisoner’s Daughter, with Kate Beckinsale, due sometime next year.

Griffin Dunne Jim Spellman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Since being on This Is Us, Griffin Dunne has done multi-episode arcs on Goliath, Search Party, and The L Word: Generation Q. Next up for the award-winning actor and director: playing the real-life Leonard Bernstein in the fictionalized Gore Videl film, Gore.

Sterling K. Brown Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sterling K. Brown broke big with the one-two punch of playing Randall on This Is Us and appearing in American Crime Story that same year. Since then, he’s done many projects, including Marvel’s hit film Black Panther. He’s got three projects in the works post-This Is Us. First up: the sci-fi film Biosphere. Then there’s the period-set Oscar-bait film The Defender, in which he plays real-life attorney Scipio Africanus Jones. And finally, there’s Hulu’s Washington Black, based on the novel of the same name; Brown is executive producing and stars in the series as the titular George Washington “Wash” Black.

Niles Fitch Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images Niles Fitch has been making a name for himself outside of playing teenage Randall Pearson. He’s appeared in Atypical and Mixed-ish in guest roles as This Is Us wraps up. Next up for him:tThe Netflix film We Have a Ghost, alongside Anthony Mackie and David Harbour.

Justin Hartley Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Justin Hartley has been doing voiceover work outside of This Is Us on hit shows like Family Guy and Robot Chicken, as well as the 2021 film Injustice. He’s also in Netflix’s new comedy film, Senior Year. His next project is also for Netflix, a Christmas romance called The Noel Diary, due out at the end of the year.

Logan Shroyer Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images After playing the younger version of Kevin, Shroyer’s next big role was landing The Waltons: Homecoming TV movie on The CW, playing the famous John-Boy. Now that This Is Us is over, he’s continuing with the Waltons, with The Waltons’ Thanksgiving heading to TV and streaming this holiday season.

Chrissy Metz Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chrissy Metz was famously working as an agent for other actors when she got cast in This Is Us. Since then, she’s starred in the big-screen film Breakthrough and guest-starred in Muppets Haunted Mansion. She’s currently part of the voice cast of Prime Video’s Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny. Next up: the indie picture Stay Awake, which had its film festival premiere earlier this year.

Susan Kelechi Watson David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Since landing the role of Beth on This Is Us, Susan Kelechi Watson has been in the Fred Rodgers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and has done voiceover work on Ada Twist, Scientist, and Rumble. Kelechi is also getting back into the New York theater scene with a starring turn in Merry Wives, the latest entry that’s part of the decades-long running Shakespeare in the Park series.

Rachel Hilson Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rachel Hilson, who plays teenage Beth on This Is Us, tried for a second NBC series with the short-lived Rise. More recently, she joined the ever-rotating cast of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story and is currently in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Hulu’s Love, Victor, the finale season of which is coming to Hulu later in June.

Chris Sullivan ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Chris Sullivan’s character Toby might love Star Wars onscreen, but offscreen, he’s part of the Marvelverse, appearing in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as Taserface, a role he recently reprised in Disney+’s What If... His next big live-action role will be heading up the new ABC comedy series, The Son In Law.

Ron Cephas Jones Rachel Luna/FilmMagic/Getty Images Although technically Ron Cephas Jones’ character William passed away at the end of Season 1, This Is Us brought him back for cameo appearances all the way through to the series finale. In between, he starred in several projects, from Marvel’s Luke Cage and Venom to FX’s Better Things. He’s currently starring alongside Christopher Meloni in Law & Order: Organized Crime and playing opposite Octavia Spencer in Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told.

Alexandra Breckenridge John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexandra Breckenridge has been balancing two series since 2019, appearing as Sophie in This Is Us and headlining Netflix’s Virgin River, the fourth season of which is arriving this summer. Season 5 begins filming later in 2022.

Lyric Ross Emma McIntyre/BAFTA LA/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lyric Ross’s big break was as Randall and Beth’s adopted daughter Deja Pearson on This Is Us. Following this, she’s got a lot going on. First up, she’ll be part of the voice cast for Netflix’s Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele stop-motion animation film Wendell & Wild, and she’ll be appearing in the TV series The Class, a high school-set series. Her most prominent role is co-starring in Marvel’s Ironheart, the 2023 Disney+ series spinoff from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Caitlin Thompson Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Caitlin Thompson may be known to fans as the wife of showrunner Dan Fogelman, but she was already famous in her own right for playing Madison Stewart in the 2012 revival of 90210. Her next project is a team-up with This Is Us co-star Jennifer Morrison (Cassidy Sharp) in CBS’ Under The Bridge.

Faithe Herman Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The youngest of the This Is Us regular cast, Faithe Herman, has already landed a few big roles, including appearing in the superhero comedy Shazam! She’s already set to reprise her role in the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is coming out in December 2022.

Chris Geere Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images And finally, the last addition to the Pearson family, Chris Geere. He’s spent his time balancing playing Kate’s second husband, Philip, with a guest role in ABC’s answer to This Is Us, A Million Little Things, as well. He’s also in the cast of the Jean Smart comedy Hacks, the second season of which recently debuted. Next up, he’ll be joining Chrissy Metz in the Pandaverse as part of the cast of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

All six seasons of This Is Us are streaming on Hulu.