Elite Daily Newsletter: June 23, 2022

The Sad But Relatable Reason Why Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Broke Up

Going to a wedding with your partner can certainly give you all the romantic feels, but sometimes it can also throw your own relationship issues front and center. It seems like after Kravis’ wedding in Italy, the couple started doing some serious thinking about whether or not they have a future together. Will this family finally swear off NBA players? Too soon to tell, really. READ MORE

Charli And Dixie D’Amelio’s Hot Takes On Controversial Y2K Fashion Trends

Paris Hilton may have said “that’s hot” to most of these Y2K trends, but what about the D’Amelio sisters? In an Elite Daily exclusive interview, we asked them what they thought about low-rise jeans, tracksuits, and butterfly hair clips. Honestly, I agree with what Dixie has to say about thongs. READ MORE

TRENDING

Welcome Back, Emma Chamberlain!

No, your eyes don’t deceive you: Emma Chamberlain has officially returned to YouTube. On June 22, she released her first video on the platform after a six-month hiatus. Though it’s been a while since she’s shared content on YouTube, one thing is for certain: She’s still a natural in front of the camera. And, of course, relatable. READ MORE

The 10 Best And 10 Worst Cities For Dating, According To Gen Z

We love dating data. This study looked at a number of factors that contribute to the overall dating scene, like the percentage of single people, the average cost of a date, and even the number of cocktail lounges. Finally, a scientific(ish) reason for why your perfect Tinder profile is getting so few swipes. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF