Charli and Dixie D’Amelio aren’t just the moment, they’re the future. With nearly 2 billion TikTok followers — and counting — combined, these sisters are two of the top influencers of Gen Z and millennial trends across multiple spaces including social media, beauty, music, and style. So when I got the chance to speak with them at their Social Tourist pop-up shop in Los Angeles, there was no way I could pass up the opportunity to ask the trendsetters their hot takes on controversial Y2K fashion trends making a comeback in 2022. Let’s just say, you won’t be seeing them wearing exposed thongs anytime soon.
“I’m always down to try new things,” the 20-year-old a letter to me singer tells Elite Daily at the first anniversary celebration of the D’Amelios’ fashion brand with Hollister. The 18-year-old Born Dreamer founder echoes her sister’s sentiments, saying that the whole point of developing your style is “having outfits that you can look back on and be like, ‘I wouldn’t do that again.’” But there are more than a few looks the pair just aren’t here for.
Hang on to your low-rise jeans, because Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have some thoughts on the Y2K fashion trends making their way back into teens’ closets.
