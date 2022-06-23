Trends emerge, fade, and return with a vengeance faster than most people can keep track of. But when they do, one thing's for sure: Everyone's got an opinion. In Elite Daily's Style series IMHO, we'll serve you the details, along with some not-so-humble opinions, on the viral style trends lighting up the internet. Below, TikTokers and Social Tourist founders Charli and Dixie D’Amelio give their hot takes on controversial Y2K fashion trends.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio aren’t just the moment, they’re the future. With nearly 2 billion TikTok followers — and counting — combined, these sisters are two of the top influencers of Gen Z and millennial trends across multiple spaces including social media, beauty, music, and style. So when I got the chance to speak with them at their Social Tourist pop-up shop in Los Angeles, there was no way I could pass up the opportunity to ask the trendsetters their hot takes on controversial Y2K fashion trends making a comeback in 2022. Let’s just say, you won’t be seeing them wearing exposed thongs anytime soon.

“I’m always down to try new things,” the 20-year-old a letter to me singer tells Elite Daily at the first anniversary celebration of the D’Amelios’ fashion brand with Hollister. The 18-year-old Born Dreamer founder echoes her sister’s sentiments, saying that the whole point of developing your style is “having outfits that you can look back on and be like, ‘I wouldn’t do that again.’” But there are more than a few looks the pair just aren’t here for.

Hang on to your low-rise jeans, because Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have some thoughts on the Y2K fashion trends making their way back into teens’ closets.

Low-Rise Jeans Ray Mickshaw/WireImage/Getty Images Low-rise jeans gets an instant “love” from both Charli and Dixie. But don’t worry about the fate of your alternate denimwear. The pair’s favorite items in the latest Social Tourist drop are the high-rise jeans. Charli even confesses that she stole her sister’s Highest Rise Baggy Heart Patch Jeans ($80).

Tracksuits Jemal Countess/WireImage/Getty Images Charli and Dixie are obsessed with matching sets, so it’s no wonder they’re pro tracksuits. According to Dixie, they’re “easy,” which is why they love them so much. The Terry Dad Shirt ($40) and matching Dad Short ($30) sets in their Social Tourist collection feel like a summer version of a comfy tracksuit that you can wear around the house or out while running errands.

Butterfly Hair Clips Urban Outfitters It seems butterfly hair clips are also here to stay, with some caveats. While Charli is a fan, saying “they’re adorable,” Dixie admits that she “would break them.” Luckily, you can find some pretty cheap butterfly hair clips across the internet, so they’re easily replaceable.

Exposed Thongs CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images This may be one of the most controversial fashion trends that millennials will be happy to leave in the past. Of course, Britney Spears and Manny Santos of Degrassi: The Next Generation dominated the exposed thong fashion trend in the early 2000s, but do Charli and Dixie think it should come back in 2022? “No,” Dixie quickly answers. “My underwear’s for function, not fashion.” While Charli agrees that she would not be partaking in the exposed thing fashion trend, she does admit, “I feel like it would be cool. I like the look of the bathing suit and low-rise, baggy pants, you know?”

Cargo Pants Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cargo pants got a “love” from Charli and a “yes” from Dixie, so you know they’re coming back. If you’re looking for some Y2K-inspired OOTD inspo, the Ultra High-Rise Baggy Cargo Jeans ($80) from Social Tourist will look super cute with one of the crop tops ($25).

Dresses Over Jeans Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who could forget the iconic dresses-over-jeans look that Disney Channel stars like Ashley Tisdale and Miley Cyrus wore on the red carpet? The ensemble is so controversial, Charli has a hard time deciding whether she likes it. “No” is the first word out of her mouth, but then the TikToker changes her mind, landing on “love.” For Dixie, though, it’s an automatic no, and she’s sticking to it.

Mini Skirts Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mini skirts were not a hard choice for Charli and Dixie. Both sisters agreed this Y2K fashion trend needs to make a comeback, with Charli sharing she “absolutely loves” the trend. There are a few mini skirts in the Social Tourist collection, like this Ultra High-Rise Side Button Denim Mini Skirt ($45), if you need inspiration.

Thin Scarves Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images Raise your hand if you remember wearing useless thin scarves around your neck in the early 2000s. Lindsay Lohan, Hilary Duff, and even the Jonas Brothers were all thin scarf lovers at one point, but Dixie won’t be throwing on a useless scarf before heading out the door. “I'm gonna have to say no,” she shares. While Charli doesn’t admit whether she would try the Y2K trend, she says, “I feel like if you tie them cool, they can be cool.”

The Social Tourist pop-up shop in Los Angeles is open on Melrose Avenue. For more on Charli and Dixie D’Amelios’ clothing brand, you can shop the latest from Social Tourist in store and online now.