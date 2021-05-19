TikTok’s two most famous sisters are bringing their keen sartorial senses to your closet once again. On May 20, 2021, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio will officially release apparel brand Social Tourist, their latest fashion endeavor with longtime partner Hollister Co. The girls first announced their Social Tourist brand on May 6 in an Instagram video that featured punchy graphics with an L.A. vibe and montages of Charli, Dixie, and others wearing items from the line. “When it comes to this whole life thing, the journey is the destination,” Charli and Dixie say at the start of the video, as graphics then read, “With all the ups and downs, you need travel buddies to make the trip a hell of a lot more fun.” Charli and Dixie’s voiceover cuts in again: “Hey, that’s where we come in. Let’s unpack this life together.” Before unpacking all there the details about the line, know one thing: The exclusive photos of Charli and Dixie’s first Social Tourist drop below are enough to make me whip out my credit card right TF now.

Let’s start at the beginning, more specifically the name. For Charli and Dixie, the name combines two tangentially related words and their meanings as the girls interpret them: “social,” or “how you portray yourself, connect, and interact on the interwebs,” and “tourist,” or “the process of trying out new identities to discover who you are,” according to a press release shared with Elite Daily. Charli and Dixie have had a heavy hand in every aspect of Social Tourist, from initial conception to designs and campaigns. “It was just so awesome being able to be a part of the entire thing,” Charli and Dixie tell Elite Daily. “Every color, design, and fabric was handpicked by us.”

The line, priced from $55 to $70, will consist of four separate drops, timed about four weeks apart. The first collection, the Merch Collection, a unisex line of branded items with graphic logo prints, ~officially~ hits the market on May 20. The Trend Collection will focus more on current trends across multiple apparel categories, like denim, skirts, tops, etc. The Everyday Collection is relatively self-explanatory, boasting a premium selection of easy tees and tanks. Finally, the Beach Collection will consist of a swimwear curation (some men’s styles included!) that’ll play on the hottest current styles. For the girls, the major priority for Social Tourist was versatility. “We were really focused on making a line that was minimalistic and with the current trends,” they say. “We definitely wanted to make sure everything was easy to style. Whether it’s dressing up or dressing down, you can find something to wear.” As you prepare what, exactly, you’ll be buying from Social Tourist as a whole, here’s a suggestion from the creators themselves: “We love all of the color block sweatshirts and sweatpants,” say Charli and Dixie. “They are super versatile and comfy but also chic and unique.”

Although the brand technically debuts on May 20, you have a chance to shop it early if you play your cards right. On May 19 at 2 p.m. ET, Social Tourist will debut on Instagram with a pre-launch collection exclusive to the app. This limited-edition drop will feature 600 individual pieces across 11 different types of items, including a cropped crewneck with plaid sleeves, hand-dip-dyed flannels, and oversized pullovers with plaid sleeves. While other drops from the line will normally be available to shop through Hollister’s retail channels and locations, this pre-launch collection can only be shopped via Social Tourist’s Instagram (@socialtourist). (You’ll use the in-app checkout process to secure your pieces.) The catch? You’ll have to be quick. Once these limited-edition items sell out, they’re gone, never to be restocked again.

I didn’t even know the words social and tourist could exist together in a sentence a week ago. Now, all I know is I am definitely one, if only because I needed these cozy-looking clothes on my body yesterday. To secure a cropped crewneck, a cozy flannel, and so many other brand-new Charli- and Dixie-designed items, head to @socialtourist on Instagram at 2 p.m. ET. If you miss out on the pre-launch, rest assured you’ll have plenty of time to shop the first official Social Tourist drop via Hollister Co. on May 20. Who knows? You might even be sporting the same look as J.Lo, if Charli and Dixie have anything to say about it: “We would love to see anyone style [Social Tourist]. It would, of course, be a dream if J.Lo rocked our line.”