In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we taste Dunkin’s new drink, the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew.

Summer is only as good as the sips you spend it with, and Dunkin’ has a new cold brew to keep you cool even on the hottest of days. As part of the company’s summer menu, Dunkin’ launched the new Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew on June 22, so you can treat your cold brew habit all season long. If you’re wondering what the new caffeinated sip, which comes with a new cold foam, of the summer tastes like, this review of Dunkin’s Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew has everything you need to know.

By the name of it, you’d expect the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew to come with a pretty big sugar rush. The iced sip is a smooth, slow-steeped cold brew that uses 100% Arabica coffee, and features hints of molasses, brown sugar, and cinnamon from the brown sugar cinnamon-flavored syrup. The cold cuppa is also topped with a new brown sugar cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar to really drive home the velvety smoothness. I know, I know — the holiday-esque flavors seem like a sip you’d pick up in the winter, but trust me, it works year-round.

I tasted the new iced coffee for myself, and I was a little surprised by what I found. Here’s what I tasted in the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew: Right off the bat, I clocked the specs of cinnamon powder and got a whiff of the sweet aroma that comes with them. It wasn’t until I took off the lid that the Arabica coffee scent really came through. At first, I only tasted coffee. I wasn’t mad about it, but I gave the beverage a nice stir to give the other flavors a chance to shine.

I was able to detect a hint of cinnamon flavor on my second sip, but it was mainly dominated by the coffee flavor once again. It wasn’t until my third sip that I got a stronger taste of the cinnamon dusting from the cold foam, and it didn’t disappoint. It reminded me of Dunkin’s Cinnamon Donut, which is a big pro in my book. The brown sugar flavoring also finally had its moment. I wasn’t able to taste the brown sugar cold foam on its own, though, and whenever I did get a sip of it, it was quickly overshadowed by the coffee.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Overall, the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew is definitely a coffee-forward sip. I wouldn’t say there’s an even balance between the flavors — I had to go looking for the brown sugar and cinnamon numerous times — but if you’re someone who prefers a no-frills iced coffee to get you through the day, this drink has all the refreshingly smooth qualities you want in a cold brew.

According to Dunkin’, the Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew is only available until Aug. 16. It joins the coffee giant’s lineup of summer beverages, including the Cake Batter Signature Latte, which means you’ve got plenty of iced coffee to choose from this summer. But if you’re a fan of a simple sip, stick to the Brown Sugar Cold Brew. Plus, you can score any medium cold brew for $3 at Dunkin’ locations nationwide through July 19. A deal and a new drink? I’m in.