Dunkin’ Is Testing A Drink Add-In That Will Boost Your Sip’s Caffeine Content

Dunkin’ has got your back when it comes to a daily pick-me-up, and a new test from the company will give you even more choices on your Dunkin’ run. Get ready to up your coffee game with three limited-edition liquid add-ins called Dunkin’ Boosters. These fun-sized shots all do different things for your body, like supporting your digestive and immune systems as well as giving you an extra boost of caffeine. The limited test is an exciting development for anyone looking to switch-up their usual morning cuppa — here’s everything to know about Dunkin’ Boosters, including where and when they’re being tested.

The test run of liquid Boosters began on May 11 , and it will run through June 21. It’s limited to four states — Arizona, California, Connecticut and Nevada — and the Boosters will be available in select shops in those markets. OK, now to the fun part: figuring out what the heck a Booster is. According to Dunkin’, the new Boosters are liquid add-ins that can be added to your go-to hot or iced Dunkin’ drink, with the exception of Dunkin’s Frozen or Hot Chocolate. The three Booster options are Antioxidant, Prebiotic, and Extra Charged.

You probably have a good idea of what each of these Boosters are meant to do for you, but it never hurts to dig a little deeper. Here’s the deal with each of the three Boosters:

Dunkin’s Antioxidant Booster

According to Dunkin’, this add-in’s vitamin E and zinc are meant to support your immune system. Vitamin E is essential for the “health of your blood, brain, and skin,” per the Mayo Clinic. And zinc is “necessary for immune cell function,” according to Healthline.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Dunkin’s Prebiotic Booster

If you’ve ever taken a sip of your Dunkin’ coffee, and thought, I think this needs more fiber (IDK, maybe you have???), then this is the Booster for you. According to Dunkin, this targets your digestive health with the addition of soluble fiber.

Dunkin’s Extra Charged Booster

If you’re feeling low energy and need a recharge, the Extra Charged Booster is made for you. The addition of green coffee extract instantly gives your coffee an extra 20% of caffeine.

OK, these Boosters will take your drinks to the next level, but you might be wondering what they’ll do to the flavor. Thankfully, the Boosters don’t affect the original flavor of the drink so you won’t have to worry about pairing flavor combos. However, keep in mind you can only add one booster per drink, and pricing will vary by location.

Dunkin’ summer drink lineup dropped in early May, so if you’re in one of the test markets you might want to give the new Cake Batter Latte a boost or bring it back with old favorites like the Butter Pecan. Oh, and if you’re literally running on Dunkin’, keep in mind that the recommended amount of caffeine is 400 milligrams a day or about four cups.