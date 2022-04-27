Dunkin’s Butter Pecan Iced Coffee Is Back For A Tasty Summer Preview

Springtime ushers in the return of many things — blooming flowers, leafy trees, and Dunkin’s Butter Pecan Iced Coffee, of course. Technically, the Butter Pecan flavor is back at Dunkin’ as part of the summer 2022 menu as of April 27, but Dunkin’ stans will take the Baskin-Robbins ice cream-inspired flavor any way they can get it. The drink has returned at different times of the year throughout its 10-year run — as early as March and as late as June — but this year seems to be a happy medium. Here’s what to know about the Butter Pecan Coffee’s highly anticipated return.

ICYDK, Dunkin’s toasty Butter Pecan Coffee was first introduced in 2013, along with Cookie Dough Coffee and Jamoca Almond Fudge Coffee — it was a whole ice cream theme. As a limited-edition menu item with spring and summer returns throughout the years, it’s become one of fans’ most anticipated flavors. Perfect as a cold coffee for the warmer months, Dunkin’s Butter Pecan Iced Coffee combines the flavors of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream with Dunkin’s Original Iced Coffee to give you total dessert vibes on your coffee run.

The Butter Pecan flavoring can also be added to hot coffee and espresso drinks as well as Dunkin’s Frozen Coffee and Frozen Chocolate. So many options, I want them all. Ahead of the versatile seasonal flavor’s return Dunkin’s stans were clamoring for it. The donut and coffee company teased the return on Twitter with an ambiguous message about bringing back “an old friend” on April 26, a day before the release.

Fans confessed their love for butter pecan, no hesitation.

And they were not disappointed.

Dunkin’ made it official on April 27.

Since this marks the drink’s 10th year on the menu (it came back as a Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte in 2021, but that still counts), you might be interested in what new drinks are joining it this summer. For a tropical sip, there’s the new Mango Pineapple Refresher that joins the Refreshers lineup that debuted in 2020, and to keep it sweet and icy, try the new Cake Batter Signature Latte.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

For summer eating, check out the brand new Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese with nut-free pesto and sourdough bread. Plus, a Cornbread Donut and Munchkins were newly added for a sweet and savory bite. Finally, if you join the DD Perks program, you can get a free medium Refresher for a limited time.

Happy early summer to everyone, and especially to Butter Pecan Iced Coffee stans.