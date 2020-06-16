Get ready to cool off with a new iced sip on your next Dunkin' run. Dunkin' new Refreshers are here for summer, they are sips made with green tea to help give you a boost of energy. Here's how you can get your hands on the seasonal drink.

Dunkin' announced its new Refreshers on Tuesday, June 16. The bright beverages are a blend of iced green tea, B vitamins, and flavored fruit concentrate. As of the initial release, there are two flavors available: Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit. If you're looking to switch out your iced coffee for a different drink to energize you, a Refresher is an option to consider. With about one-third of the caffeine found in a small Dunkin' Iced Coffee, a small Dunkin' Refresher has 66 milligrams of caffeine. The new Refreshers are also made without artificial dyes and flavors.

You can purchase Dunkin's Refreshers at nationwide restaurants beginning Wednesday, June 17. A small Refresher will cost you $2.39; a medium will cost $2.69, and a large goes for $2.89. To celebrate the launch, though, Dunkin' is selling medium Refreshers for $2 all day long at participating restaurants through Tuesday, July 28. According to Dunkin' the seasonal sips will be available into the fall.

When you're heading out to pick up your drinks, remember to follow the coronavirus precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) for limiting in-person contact when shopping and ordering takeout. As of June 8, the CDC guidance for picking up food or drink from a restaurant includes wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, and sanitizing your hands after leaving the store.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

If you're looking for stylish face covering to wear while shopping, check out Dunkin's new cloth face masks, which were released on Thursday, June 11. You can choose from five different designs: an orange mask with a half-doughnut smile, a pink mask with a half-doughnut smile, Dunkin's logo mask, an orange mask with sprinkles, and a white mask with an orange and pink coffee and doughnut graphic.

The face masks are being offered exclusively on Dunkin's online shop for $10 per mask. $3 of the proceeds from your purchase go to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, so you'll be contributing to a good cause while also protecting yourself. Dunkin's masks are for sale while supplies last, so you'll want to order one ASAP before you head out to pick up some drinks.

