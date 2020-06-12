Dunkin' is selling face masks to keep you protected during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Featuring five different doughnut-inspired designs to choose from, with Dunkin's signature color palette, you can support the brand and a children's charity, while keeping your face covered in public. Here's where to buy Dunkin's cloth face masks to support a good cause.

Dunkin' released its new face masks on Thursday, June 11. There are five different designs available: an orange mask with a half-doughnut smile, a pink mask with a half-doughnut smile, Dunkin's logo mask, an orange mask with sprinkles, and a white mask with an orange and pink coffee and doughnut graphic. If you'd like to support two of your favorite food stops at the same time, there is another orange sprinkle mask that features both the Dunkin' and the Baskin-Robbins logo avaialble in the online shop. The Dunkin' masks are U.S. made with a washable, two-ply polyester scuba cloth, and feature a nose pleat and a filter pocket for extra protection.

Dunkin's masks being sold exclusively in the online shop for $10 per mask, and you can buy one at shopdunkin.com, through Aug. 31 or while supplies last. When you purchase a mask, $3 of the proceeds go to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation supports children's health and hunger relief in underserved communities, so while you're protecting yourself, you're also contributing to a good cause. While Dunkin's masks are for currently for sale while supplies last, a Dunkin' rep says if there's a demand, the company may continue to restock them as needed.

The Dunkin' Proud mask

Featuring Dunkin's logo in pink and orange on a white background, this Dunkin' mask may be one of the first to sell out.

Pink Donut Smile Mask

This mask's solid pink background and half-doughnut with sprinkles will make it look like you're smiling.

Orange Sprinkle Mask

This Dunkin' mask looks like an orange frosted doughnut with sprinkles.

You can see all the designs in the Dunkin' shop.

Since the novel coronavirus is though tot be spread through respiratory droplets, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began recommending the use of masks and face coverings in early April. And as of May 7, the CDC still recommends the use of masks when you're in a public place when social distancing measures aren't feasible, like grocery stores and pharmacies, in order to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes the disease known as COVID-19. As of Tuesday, June 9, many states still recommend the use of face masks, and some have made it a requirement. While the United States has begun loosening nationwide stay-at-home orders, the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing, and it's unlikely that the mask recommendation will end any time soon.

Dunkin's face masks are one size fits all, so you don't have to worry about taking any measurements. You should expect your mask to ship to you within two to three weeks from your purchase date.

