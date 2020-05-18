While I'm sure you know Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS for its size-inclusive underwear, bras, and other solutionwear, Kardashian is entering a new arena, given the ongoing coronavirus crisis. SKIMS launched a collection of seamless face masks, consisting of the same five tonal, similar to some of the colors the rest of the brand's products come in. The collection dropped on Saturday, May 16, and supplies sold out quickly after that. However, SKIMS assured on its website that it's working with its supplier to produce more, and "the next batch will be available next week." Although it's unclear the exact date a second drop is coming, you can sign up to be notified the moment it does on the SKIMS website.

Made of nylon and spandex, the SKIMS Seamless Face Mask ($8, SKIMS) is similar to others with its nose-and-mouth-covering panel and ear loops. However, the panel is free of seams for maximum comfort and limited irritation to the face. The masks are machine washable, able to be tossed in the dryer, and are one size fits all. Individually, the masks retail for $8 a piece, though SKIMS is also selling bundles of two for $15 and packs of four for $25. The brand is clear this is not a medical face mask by any means, and while it's a useful protection against germs, bodily fluids, dust, etc., it's not a 100% preventative method against infections or viruses like the novel coronavirus. But with most states currently still requiring a face covering in public, the SKIMS Seamless Face Mask is a breathable, viable option.

As part of the launch, SKIMS also donated 10,000 of its face masks to Baby2Baby, the L.A. Food Bank, Good+ Foundation, and the National Domestic Workers Alliance in support of those who are particularly affected by and/or vulnerable to the coronavirus. The brand will also donate an incredible $1 million between these charities to further support those most in need during this time.

Keep your eyes peeled on SKIMS' Instagram and its website to be the first to know when the Seamless Face Masks are back in stock.